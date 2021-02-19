Scientists clone the first endangered species in the United States





CHEYENNE, Wyo Scientists have cloned the first endangered species in the United States, a black-legged ferret duplicated from the genes of an animal that died more than 30 years ago.

Slinky predator named Elizabeth Ann, born December 10 and announced Thursday, is cute as a button. But beware, unlike the adoptive mother of the domestic ferret who brought her into the world, she is mad at heart.

You might have handled a black-footed ferret kit, and then they’re trying to take your finger off the next day, US Fish and Wildlife Service’s black-footed ferret recovery coordinator Pete Gober said Thursday. She’s holding hers.

Elizabeth Ann was born and raised at a Fish and Wildlife Service black-footed ferret breeding facility in Fort Collins, Colorado. Shes a genetic copy of a ferret named Willa who died in 1988 and whose remains were frozen in the early days of DNA technology.

Cloning could eventually bring back extinct species such as the carrier pigeon. So far, the technique shows promise in helping endangered species, including a Mongolian wild horse that was cloned and born last summer at a facility in Texas.

Biotechnology and genomic data can really make a difference on the ground through conservation efforts, said Ben Novak, senior scientist at Revive & Restore, a biotech-focused non-profit conservation organization that coordinated the clonings of ferrets and horses.

Blacklegged ferrets are a type of weasel that is easily recognized by dark eye markings resembling a thief mask. Charismatic and nocturnal, they feed exclusively on prairie dogs while living among rodents, sometimes large colonies of burrows.

Even before cloning, blacklegged ferrets were a conservation success story. They were seen as extinct victims of habitat loss when ranchers slaughtered and poisoned prairie dog colonies, making the courses less suitable for cattle until a ranch dog named Shep in brings a dead man back to Wyoming in 1981.

Scientists have rounded up the remaining population for a captive breeding program that has released thousands of ferrets at dozens of sites in the western United States, Canada and Mexico since the 1990s.

The lack of genetic diversity prevents a permanent risk. All of the ferrets reintroduced to date are the descendants of just seven closely related animals, a genetic similarity that makes today’s ferrets potentially susceptible to intestinal parasites and diseases such as sylvatic plague.

Willa could also have passed on her genes in the usual way, but a man born to her, Cody, did not do her job and her lineage died out, Gober said.

When Willa died, the Wyoming Department of Game and Fish sent her tissues to a frozen zoo run by the San Diego Global Zoo that holds cells from more than 1,100 species and subspecies around the world. Eventually, scientists may be able to modify these genes to help the cloned animals survive.

With these cloning techniques, you can essentially freeze time and regenerate these cells, Gober said. I was a long way now to tinker with the genome to confer genetic resistance, but it is a possibility in the future.

Cloning creates a new plant or animal by copying the genes of an existing animal. Texas-based Viagen, a company that clones pet cats for $ 35,000 and dogs for $ 50,000, has cloned a horse, Przewalskis, a species of wild horse from Mongolia that was born last summer.

Similar to the black-footed ferret, the roughly 2,000 Przewalskis horses that survived are the descendants of a dozen animals.

Viagen also cloned Willa through the coordination of Revive & Restore, a biotech-focused wildlife conservation organization. In addition to cloning, the nonprofit in Sausalito, Calif., Promotes genetic research into endangered life forms ranging from starfish to jaguars.

How can we actually apply some of these scientific advances to conservation? Because conservation needs more tools in the toolbox. This is our whole motivation. Cloning is just one of the tools, said Ryan Phelan, co-founder and executive director of Revive & Restore.

Elizabeth Ann was born to a tame domestic ferret, who avoided endangering a rare black-footed ferret. Two unrelated domestic ferrets were also born by Caesarean section; a second clone did not survive.

Elizabeth Ann and future Willa clones will form a new line of black-footed ferrets that will remain in Fort Collins for study. There are currently no plans to release them back into the wild, Gober said.

Novak, the lead scientist at Revive & Restore, calls himself the type of passenger pigeon in the group for his work to one day bring back the once common bird that has been extinct for over a century. Cloning birds is considered much more difficult than mammals because of their eggs, but the group’s plans even include trying to bring back a woolly mammoth, a creature that has been extinct for thousands of years.

The seven-year effort to clone a black-footed ferret was much less theoretical, he said, and shows how biotechnology can help with conservation now. In December, Novak loaded up a motorhome and drove to Fort Collins with his family to see the results firsthand.

I absolutely had to see our gorgeous clone in person, Novak said. There is nothing more incredible than this.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos