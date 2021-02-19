UK Covid: All’high risk’ countries requiring hotel quarantine in the UK





Now travelers from 33 countries must be quarantined in hotels for 10 days to prevent the new coronavirus from entering the UK.

A strong new measure was introduced on February 15th and applies to British entrants who have visited or traveled to one of the affected countries.

During the tertiary state closure, all travel aisles are closed and must be quarantined upon arrival for everyone arriving from abroad.

However, British and Irish nationals or persons with residency arriving from’high risk’ countries will have to pay for a 10-day stay at the hotel during the period of self-isolation.

Enter your zip code below to see the latest coronavirus data for your area.

People who have passed a prohibited country or do not have a UK residency that have passed through will not be able to enter that country.

The cost of stay is 1,750, and you have to arrive 2 days before and after 8 days to make sure there is no virus outbreak after arriving in the UK.

The number of additional days after testing positive is 152.

Anyone who provides false or misleading information to exclude themselves from quarantine can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed for 10 years. It is not clear how realistic these strict punishments are.

Sign up for the HertsLive newsletter below to receive the latest news.

If you’re looking for a way to keep up to date with the latest breaking news around Hertfordshire, the HertsLive newsletter is a great place to start.

Daily updates bring popular news and features to your inbox.

We select the most important stories of the day to include in our newsletter, including crime, court news, long texts, traffic and travel, food and beverage articles, and more.

Signing up for our newsletter is easy. Just click here and enter your email address.

One of the many ways you can read important news on HertsLive.

Regardless of the country you visit, you must stay at your hotel for quarantine whenever you arrive in Scotland.

There are only five points of entry for those arriving in the UK to allow people to travel to approved hotels at Gatwick, Heathrow, Farnborough, Birmingham and London City airports.

Full list of’red list’ countries where travel to the UK is banned Angola Argentina Bolivia Botswana Brazil Burundi Cabo Verde Chile Colombia Democratic Republic of the Congo Ecuador Ess and Tini French Guiana Guyana Lesotho Malawi Mauritius Mozambique Namibia Panama Paraguay Peru Portugal (Madeira and Madeira Including Ira) Azores) Rwanda Seychelles South Africa Suriname Tanzania United Arab Emirates (UAE) Uruguay Venezuela Zambia Zimbabwe





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos