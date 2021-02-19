Ford recalls 153,000 vehicles in US and Canada that may have faulty inflators





2 Strong Penny Buy Stocks That Could Gain Over 100%

Bank of America has a solid reputation for keeping its finger on the pulse of the financial world and one of its main tools is the Global Fund Manager Survey, conducted monthly and soliciting the opinions of over 200 hedge fund managers, mutual funds and pension funds which have a total of $ 645 billion in assets under management. It is the largest survey of its kind conducted on a regular basis. And the latest findings from BofA show Big Money is feeling confident. More than 90% of investors surveyed believe that 2021 will show a significant recovery from 2020, that asset allocations to equities and commodities are at their highest level in 10 years, and there is a general belief that the global growth is at an all time high. So there is a general consensus that now is the time to invest. The only question left is: invest in what? Wall Street professionals say there are start-ups that reflect promising opportunities, with low stock prices meaning you’re getting a lot more for your money. Plus, even what appears to be a minor appreciation in stock prices can lead to massive percentage gains. The bottom line? All risks are not created equal. To this end, the pros recommend doing due diligence before making an investment decision. With that in mind, we used the TipRanks database to find compelling penny stocks with great price tags. The platform directed us to two tickers with stock prices below $ 5 and consensus Strong Buy ratings from the analyst community. Not to mention a substantial upside potential on the table. ObsEva SA (OBSV) First up is a clinical biopharmaceutical company with a strong focus on women’s health. ObsEva works on the development and commercialization of new therapies for the reproductive health problems of women up to and including pregnancy. The Company’s lead drug candidate, linzagolix (under the brand name Yselty), is an orally administered GnRH receptor antagonist that has completed two Phase 3 studies, PRIMROSE 1 in the United States and PRIMROSE 2 in the United States. United and Europe. Clinical trials included 574 and 535 patients, respectively, and used doses of 100 mg or 200 mg to treat heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. The results of both studies were positive, confirming the favorable safety and efficacy profile of Linzagolix. In an update announced last month, ObsEva reported that, in line with the results of Phase 3, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for the company for Yselty (100 mg and 200 mg). Potential MAA approval is expected in Q4 21. The drug is also expected to be the subject of a New Drug Application (NDA) to be submitted to the FDA in Q2. With stocks changing hands for $ 3.80 each, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos sees an attractive entry point for investors. In our opinion, Linzagolix has the potential to achieve the best oral GnRH receptor antagonist status based on a flexible dosage regimen, with or without add-back hormone therapy (ABT), a key differentiator other GnRH receptor antagonists. Results of primary endpoints PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2 for YSELTY / UF and additional tracking data, we forecast annual sales of more than $ 750 million in 2027 for Linzagolix / UF, Moussatos said. To this end, Moussatos awards OBSV a purchase with a target price of $ 28. If his thesis comes to fruition, a potential 12-month gain of around 643% could be considered. (To see Moussatos’ record, click here.) Overall, ObsEva has impressed its observers, as evidenced by the Strong Buy consensus unanimous rating on stocks, based on 3 recent Buy reviews. With a potential return of 342%, the consensus price target for the shares is $ 16.67. (See OBSV market analysis on TipRanks) BELLUS Health (BLU) The second stock studied, BELLUS Health, is also a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical research company, but the focus here is on an issue that few of us think. Hypersensitivity, the state of being very, or even excessively, sensitive to environmental or foreign stimuli can cause a range of conditions from a chronic cough to severe disorders. Sometimes the less severe chronic symptoms can be the worst. Chronic cough and chronic pruritus (itchy skin) are mild to moderate symptoms that can be triggered by a variety of factors, but when symptoms don’t go away they can have a disproportionately negative impact on quality of life. BELLUS ‘lead drug candidate, BLU-5937, is currently being studied for its effectiveness in treating these symptoms. BLU-5937 is a highly selective PsX3 antagonist, working on the P2X3 receptor in the cough reflex pathway. The current clinical trial is a Phase 2b study, a follow-up to the Phase 2 RELIEF trial. The RELIEF trial enrolled 68 patients in the US and UK, 52 of whom completed two testing periods. The trial showed a statistically significant reduction in the number of coughs in patients with a higher baseline number. Phase 2b studies are now recruiting and dosing patients, with intermediate results expected by mid-year and first-line results expected to be released in the fourth quarter. RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza sings the praises of health names. With a proven MOA of the clinically effective P2X3 antagonist (MRK), we believe that the high selectivity of BLU-5937 could lead to minimal taste effects and result in better patient compliance and preference than gefapixant, where in case of success, we estimate revenue as early as 2024 with global sales potential of over $ 900 million in CCR with potential for label expansion in P2X3 hypersensitivity indications, Renza noted. Despite the failure of the PE of the ph.II trial in the RCC, we believe that the reduced statistic of the frequency of awake cough in patients with an elevated baseline demonstrated POC and the viability of the asset. So it’s no surprise that Renza is joining the Bulls. With an outperformance rating, the analyst gives the stock a price target of $ 8. This objective reflects his confidence in the ability of BLUs to increase by approximately 116% over the next twelve months. (To look at Renzas’ track record, click here) Turning to the rest of the street now, other analysts like what they see too. With 3 buys and no take or sell, the word on the street is BLU is a strong buy. At $ 8.67, the average price target indicates upside potential of around 134%. (See BLU Stock Analysis on TipRanks) For great ideas for trading penny stocks at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that brings together all the information about TipRanks stocks. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

