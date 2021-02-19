Wall Street stocks are trading higher after 3 days of losses





BEIJING shares rose in morning trading on Friday, recovering some ground after three straight days of losses. Investors remain focused on the future of the COVID-stricken economy and the potential for further stimulus to address it.

The S&P 500 Index was up 0.4% as of 11:35 a.m. EST. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose 0.4% and the Nasdaq by 0.9%. The Russell 2000 index of small business stocks rose 2.3%, a sign that investors were anticipating stronger economic growth.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill, which is used to fix mortgage rates, fell to 1.34%, although this is still low by historical standards.

Wall Street continues to look to Washington for direction, as Democrats move forward with their $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package to fight the coronavirus. Gradual action was taken this week, with the Biden administration announcing it would drop its call for a minimum wage of $ 15 an hour in this stimulus package in order to garner support from moderate Democratic senators.

A d

The stimulus package would include 1,400 checks to most Americans, additional payments for children and billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments as well as additional help to businesses affected by the pandemic.

Much of the recent economic data has shown that the US economy could benefit from further stimulus. Wall Street received a weekly jobless claims report Thursday that showed 861,000 Americans filed for unemployment last week, an increase from the previous week and higher than Wall Street had expected. The Federal Reserve, in the minutes of its January meeting, also explained why further stimulus would be needed and not cause the economy to overheat.

Of particular importance are investor concerns about inflation. The yield on the 10-year note rose 0.17 percentage points this week alone, a significant rise in such a short time. Rising bond yields may indicate that investors are hoping for greater economic growth in the future, but it may also signal potential inflation to come.

A d

In other economic news, sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose again last month, a sign that the strong momentum in housing markets from 2020 may continue into this year.

Sales of existing homes in the United States rose 0.6% in January from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted rate of 6.69 million units annualized, the National Association of Realtors said on Friday. Sales increased 23.7% from the previous year. It was the highest sales rate since October.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos