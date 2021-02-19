LATAC Announces New Trade Commissioner





With the UK’s announcement of its intention to participate in the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), International Trade Minister Liz Truss appoints Jonathan Knott as the new HMTC for Latin America and the Caribbean region, making the region.

As Consul General of HMTC and So Paulo in the LATAC region, Jonathan will expand trade and investment between the UK and Latin America and the Caribbean as the UK promotes a new independent trade policy. Joining the CPTPP will deepen access to the UK’s fast-growing markets and major economies including Mexico, Chile and Peru.

Jonathan joined the Department of International Trade (DIT) from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), most recently the British Ambassador to Poland and Director of the British Government Central European Network. Jonathan speaks 5 languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, and French.

Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss said:

We are pleased to see Jonathan take on the new role. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise working with international partners and promoting the UK abroad.

The LATAC region has tremendous opportunities for British businesses and is home to the world’s largest economy.

HMTC Jonathan Knott said:

I am pleased to be appointed to the Majesty’s Trade Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean. We are already enjoying a strong relationship with the region and we look forward to building on it. My focus on this new role is to create more opportunities for our country to build deeper trade relationships and help our businesses recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UK will play a leading role in promoting the benefits of free and fair trade, including potential future members of the WTO, CPTPP, and promoting the global climate agenda through this year’s COP26 Presidency. We look forward to working closely with our friends and partners in the LATAC region.

The UK enjoys thriving trade and investment relationships with countries across the Caribbean and Latin America. Total trade between the UK and LATAC is 26.3 billion by the third quarter of 2020.

