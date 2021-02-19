The UK Covid R ratio drops slightly between 0.6 and 0.9.





The UK’s coronavirus R rate dropped slightly, from 0.6 to 0.9.

R represents the average number of people each Covid-19 positive person continues to infect.

If the number is 1 or higher, the outbreak can increase exponentially, but if it is less than 1, it means the epidemic is decreasing.

An R number between 0.6 and 0.9 means that on average, out of every 10 people infected, 6 to 9 other people are infected.

The lower limit of the UK’s coronavirus R estimate is 0.6, the lowest R range since the government first began releasing figures in May 2020.

Figures for R and growth rates are provided by the Emergency Scientific Advisory Group (Sage).

The growth rate, which estimates how rapidly the number of infections changes from day to day, ranges from minus 6% to minus 3% across the UK.

This means that the number of new infections is declining by 3 to 6% every day.

However, Sage warned that the prevalence of the virus is still high and that it is important for everyone to stay at home to lower the R value, protect the NHS and save lives. tea

He makes estimates based on data available through February 15, including hospital admissions and deaths, symptom testing, and prevalence studies.

One in 115 private households in the UK had Corona 19 from February 6-12, the National Statistical Office (ONS) said it had declined from 1 in 80 people from January 31 to February 6. 1 in 100 people,

This is the lowest figure since November 29th to December 5th, estimated at 1 in 115.

Meanwhile, in Wales, between February 6 and 12, it is estimated that 1 in 125 people will have Corona 19, a decrease from 1 in 85 before.

Northern Ireland fell from 1 in 75 to 1 in 105 and Scotland to 1 in 180, down from 1 in 150.

Data that does not cover nursing homes and hospitals are based on swabs of thousands of people with or without symptoms.

