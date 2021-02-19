



The Supreme Court is set to announce next week whether Shamima Begum, who left London as a schoolgirl to join the Islamic State in 2015, can return to England to challenge the deprivation of British citizenship.

Begum was 15 years old when he fled to Syria to live under the rule of Isis for more than three years.

Her British citizenship was revoked for national security reasons shortly after she was discovered nine months pregnant in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019. She has already lost two children, and the third one died as soon as she was born.

Begum, now 21, is objecting the Home Office’s decision to remove British citizenship and wants to be able to return to England for her appeal.

The Court of Appeals ruled in July last year that the only way she could have an impartial and effective appeal was to allow her to enter the UK for her appeal.

The Interior Ministry challenged the decision last November in the Supreme Court claiming that her return to Britain would pose serious national security risks and expose the public to terrorist risks.

The UK Supreme Court decides whether Begum should be given a leave to enter the UK for appeal next Friday. It also decides whether the appeal should be allowed if she refuses to leave for entry into the UK.

At a hearing in November, lawyer Begums said she was in al-Rose camp in northern Syria, where things were terrible.

Sir Pannick QC told the court that the Syrian Democratic Army, which controls the al-Rose camp, does not allow lawyers to visit and does not allow detainees to speak with lawyers.

He said the incident against Begum was nothing more than her traveling to Syria and working with Isis, and that she was not alleged to have participated in, trained or participated in any terrorist activity or had any role within Isis.

He said that if Begum cannot return to England, he should allow a deprivation appeal because there is no other fair or justifiable action to take.

An excerpt from the MI5 assessment of the risk of returning people who joined Isis was read at the hearing.

Sir James Eadie QC of the Ministry of the Interior told the court that the evaluation found Begum to present a serious threat justifying the deprivation of British citizenship and pose a serious obstacle to returning to England.

She is rated as a real and present threat to national security. She agrees with Isis, he said. For four years, she lived on the territory of the Islamic State, experiencing a rapid evolution and desensation of violence.

The court also declared that public opinion against Begum was overwhelmingly hostile by Interior Ministry officials and argued that removing British citizenship would not affect community relations.

Wegum, Kadiza Sultana, and Amira Abass (ages 16 and 15, respectively) flew from Gatwick to Istanbul, Turkey on February 17, 2015, heading to Raka, Syria.

The three girls at Bethnal Green Academy left London shortly after an unrelated Sharmeena Begum traveled to Syria in December 2014.

Begum said that ten days after arriving on the territory of Isis, he married Yago Riedijk, a Dutch convert. All three of her schoolmates are known to have married foreign Isis warriors.

She told The Times in February 2019 that she left Racca with her husband in January 2017, but both a one-year-old girl and a three-month-old son died.

