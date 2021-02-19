G7 Leader’s Statement: February 19, 2021





As leaders of the Group of Seven, we met today and decided to work together to overcome COVID-19 and build a better environment. We will work with others to shape 2021 a turning point in multilateralism and a recovery that promotes the health and prosperity of our people and our planet, based on our strengths and values ​​of a democratic and open economy and society.

We will strengthen our cooperation in the health response to COVID-19. Workers’ dedication, essential everywhere, represents the best of humanity, while the rapid discovery of vaccines demonstrates the power of human creativity. By working with the World Health Organization (WHO) to collaborate and strengthen and support its leading and coordinated role, we will: Accelerate global vaccine development and deployment. We work with industry to increase our manufacturing capabilities, including voluntary licensing. Improve information sharing, such as sequencing new variants. We encourage transparent and responsible practices and vaccine trust. We reaffirm our support for access to the COVID-19 Tool Accelerator (ACT-A), COVAX facilities, and all pillars of inexpensive and equitable access to vaccines, treatments and diagnostics, which is in the global public good for broad immunization. Reflects the role of. With more than $4 billion in financial aid growing for ACT-A and COVAX today, the total G7 support totals $7.5 billion. We invite all partners, including the G20 and international financial institutions, to participate in increasing support for ACT-A, including increasing access to WHO approved vaccines in developing countries through COVAX facilities.

COVID-19 shows the world needs a strong defense against future risks to global health security. We will strengthen our global health and health security architecture for pandemic preparedness through health financing and rapid response mechanisms by strengthening the One Health approach and Universal Health through the WHO, G20, and more, especially through the Global Health Summit in Rome. Exploring the potential value of security and global health treaties.

We’ve provided unprecedented support to our economy, totaling over $6 trillion across the G7 over the past year. We will continue to support the economy to protect jobs and support a strong, sustainable and balanced comprehensive recovery. We reaffirm our partnership with Africa, including support for the most vulnerable countries, our commitment to sustainable development goals, and resilient recovery support. We will work with the G20 and international financial institutions to enhance support for the country’s response by exploring all available tools, including debt service disruption initiatives and a full and transparent implementation of a common framework.

Recovery from COVID-19 should be better for everyone. Considering the UNFCCC COP26 and CBD COP15, we will put the global ambitions of climate change and reversal of biodiversity loss at the heart of our plans. We will provide a green transformation and clean energy transition that will make progress on mitigation, adaptation and financing in accordance with the Paris Agreement, reduce emissions and create good jobs on the road to net zero by 2050. It is an economy so that no geographic regions or people remain regardless of gender or ethnicity. We: Advocate for an open economy and society. Promoting global economic resilience; It leverages the digital economy with a flow without reliable data. We cooperate on a modernized, free and fair rules-based multilateral trading system that reflects our values ​​and provides balanced growth around the Reformed World Trade Organization (WTO). And, within the framework of the OECD, we work to reach a consensus-based solution to international taxation by mid-2021. To support a fair and reciprocal global economic system for everyone, we will work with others, especially the G20 countries, including large corporations like China. As leaders, we will consult with each other on a joint approach to addressing non-market-oriented policies and practices, and work with others to address critical global issues that affect all countries.

We are determined to agree to specific measures on these priorities at the G7 Summit held in the UK in June and support Japan’s commitment to safely and securely hosting the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer as a symbol of global unity. . To overcome COVID-19.

