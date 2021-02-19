The UK donates equipment to Peru to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.





Today (February 19), the UK government donated 20 mechanical ventilators, 40 non-invasive wet ventilators, and 40 monitors to the Peruvian Ministry of Health to contribute to the COVID-19 pandemic response. The donation amounted to two million rounds (£5.2 million) and was delivered by British Ambassador Kate Harrisson. She said:

The COVID-19 pandemic is truly a global challenge and we must join forces to defeat it and help the country recover. Therefore, we are very pleased that the UK will be able to donate this life saving equipment to the Peruvian government. May there be fewer families who have lost loved ones at the hands of this terrible virus. We will do our best to share our expertise, resources, and information with Peru facing this challenge.

With the recent increase in cases occurring in Peru, safety measures must continue to be observed. Let’s continue social distancing so that the contagion curve doesn’t rise again.

British European Neighborhood and Americas Minister Wendy Morton said:

International cooperation is the key to defeating COVID-19. This is why the UK works with countries including Peru to control the virus.

I am proud that the UK is providing the life-saving equipment Peru needs in this critical period. Only working together can we succeed in saving lives and ending the epidemic.

The tools to care for COVID-19 patients have been handed over to the Ministry of Health, which will be responsible for distribution to several hospitals across Peru.

The governments of Peru and the UK are constantly in communication to join forces in the fight against COVID-19, and are continuing to strengthen bilateral relations and collaboration between the two countries in projects such as the reconstruction of northern Peru. Commercial opportunities and investments.

This donation ratifies the UK’s leading role in the global and scientific response to the COVID19 epidemic. The UK is also a major donor of the COVAX facility, looking to ensure the vaccine is accessible to countries around the world upon final confirmation.

