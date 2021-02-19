UK COVID-19 infection declines as government eases lockdown





PAN PYLAS Associated Press

February 19, 2021 at 3:41 pm

3 min read

Just days before British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined a roadmap to potentially mitigate UK lockdown restrictions following the rapid launch of the COVID-19 vaccine, clear evidence that the rate of coronavirus infection across the UK is falling sharply came on Friday. Appeared.

The U.S. Census Bureau found that 1 in 115 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK by February 12 in a weekly infection survey was 1 in 80 last week. United Kingdom Scotland, Wales and three other countries in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, scientists advising the UK government have estimated that the number of coronavirus reproductions, a measure of contagiousness, fell to the 0.6 to 0.9 range compared to the 0.7 to 0.9 range last week. Recent numbers indicate that out of every 10 people infected with the virus, between 6 and 9 people are infected, which means that the epidemic is decreasing.

However, experts warned that the prevalence of the virus is still high, so it is important to keep people obeying orders to stay at home.

With about 120,000 deaths and the highest pandemic death toll in Europe, the UK’s declining transmission rate will affect strategies in all four countries over the next few weeks.

The number of new confirmed cases has declined over several weeks, leading to a sharp decline in the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized and daily virus-related deaths.

Johnson claimed on Monday that the British government would follow data rather than the date, but will explain the path out of the UK’s lockdown in the coming weeks.

One widely anticipated change is that students will be able to return to school from March 8. Many scientists are advising on a safety-first approach that puts safety first, such as getting younger students back to the classroom first.

Wales is taking that approach. Secretary Mark Drakeford confirmed Friday that all elementary school students aged 5-11 years old from mid-March will receive face-to-face training if the coronavirus situation continues to improve.

Johnson, which is under pressure from a significant number of conservatives to lift restrictions sooner or later, will also show how many parts of the economy and society can resume over the next few weeks while complying with social distancing requirements.

Stores that sell non-essential items such as books and shoes are hoping to be able to reopen before the end of March, and pubs and restaurants will start at Easter weekend in early April and provide services to customers at least outdoors. Lobbying.

Johnson and the leaders of the mandated administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are hoping to lift certain restrictions on the continued reduction of infections from containment and vaccine promotion.

The UK is the leading vaccination in Europe, with 16.4 million people or more than a quarter of the adult population receiving primary vaccination.

On a separate Friday, the UK’s High Court ruled that the government, despite unprecedented circumstances, did not disclose the details of the contracts concluded during the pandemic and acted illegally. Health Minister Matt Hancock was found to have violated his legal obligation to post a notice of the conclusion of the contract within 30 days of signing the contract.

