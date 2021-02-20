US agrees with BitPay over apparent sanctions violations





TipRanks

3 Actions Flashing Loud Insider Buy Signs

For an individual investor to beat the market, you need an edge. Investment strategies come in many different forms and you can rely on several factors to achieve the end goal of strong returns. Whether it’s following analysts’ notes, upcoming catalysts or recognizing the latest market trends. There is another option: follow the signal of those who know the insiders of the company. These are the corporate officers whose functions give them both access to frequently privileged information on business plans and finances and the experience necessary to translate it into intelligent stock market transactions. And better yet, they are not completely free actors. Being accountable to shareholders and boards of directors for the company’s profits, these insiders cannot use their internal knowledge for selfish ends. Which means that tracking their stock transactions, especially those of their own companies, can be a viable investment strategy. Fortunately, federal regulations require insiders to publicize their internal operations to keep the playing field level. To aid in this research, the TipRanks Insiders Hot Stocks tool begins to identify stocks that have seen insider informative moves, highlighting several common strategies used by insiders and collecting the data in one place. We’ve selected three stocks with recent informative purchases to show how the data works for you. Calix, Inc. (CALX) The first title we look at is Calix, a cloud computing technology company. Calix follows a subscription model, offering software, systems, platforms, services and cloud solutions to the communications industry. Calixs products give customers real-time data and information about their end users, enabling them to more effectively monetize their business and customer interactions. Calix, like many high-tech software platform companies, offers a system capable of streamlining operations, a critical advantage in today’s expanding remote work environment. The company’s revenue reflects the growth-driven environment: revenue showed year-over-year growth in each quarter of 2020, the most recent, the fourth quarter, amounting to $ 170 million being the best of the past two years. EPS, at 37 cents, was up 15% from the third quarter and was positive for the second straight quarter, a feat the company had failed to achieve in the past two years. In a context like this, it’s no wonder this stock experiences insider buying. The most recent purchase was made by Donald Listwin, a member of the board of directors, who bought 20,000 shares, paying almost $ 715,000. Cowen’s 5-star analyst Paul Silverstein notes that Calix has adopted an age-old strategy to beat expectations: 4Q20 fuels our view that earnings power and short- and long-term cash flow continue to grow. be significantly higher than what Street has modeled, we respectfully note that CALX has established a clear pattern of taking a very cautious and admirably appropriate stance on risk assessment and, at the same time, under-promising and over-delivering. Silverstein clearly likes Calix’s approach, and he credits the stock with outperforming (i.e. buying). On top of that, the analyst gives the stock a price target of $ 45, which implies a one-year rise of 23%. (To see Silversteins’ palmares, click here) What does the rest of the street think? Looking at the breakdown of consensus, the opinions of other analysts are more dispersed. 3 purchases and 2 takes represent moderate buying consensus. In addition, the average price target of $ 37.40 indicates a slight increase from current levels. (See CALX market analysis on TipRanks) DXC Technology Company (DXC) Founded in 2017, partly as part of a spin-off from Hewlett Packard Enterprises, DXC is a leader in business-to-business information technology (B2B). The company’s products enable global businesses to run their critical systems and operations efficiently, with security and scalability at multiple levels. DXC enterprise technology improves performance and competitiveness, and therefore the customer experience. The company has seen a decline in revenue over the past two years. It generated $ 19.5 billion in revenue for calendar year 2020, but is on track to reach around $ 18 billion in fiscal 2021. The last reported quarter, 3Q21, posted $ 4.29 billion at the top, down 14.6% year-over-year. However, the gains, at $ 4.29, were much larger than the 80 and 96 cent losses reported in the previous two quarters. Despite the drop in earnings, the company has maintained its dividend, paying 21 cents per common share over the past year, for a current yield of 3.2%. Looking at recent insider trades, we see that board member Raul Fernandez made two purchases this month, buying 11,443. Fernandez paid almost $ 300.00 for the new shares. In a full review of DXC, RBC analyst Daniel Perlin, rated 5 stars by TipRanks, writes: We believe the results of FQ3 / 21 provided evidence of the progression of DXC transformation. In terms of customer focus, we note that quarter revenue grew 3.1% q / q and 1.7% … second consecutive quarter of sequential improvement Perlin went on to list several reasons for which its bullish thesis on its strategic plan and the achievement of its objectives for fiscal year 22; 2) DXC evolving into a large-scale digital / new technology player, which should help offset the decline of traditional solutions; and 3) the valuation is attractive relative to peers, especially given the potential for increased synergy targets. Perlin is using this feedback to support an outperformance (i.e. buy) rating on DXC, and a price target of $ 38 which indicates a robust margin of improvement of 46% over the next 12 months. (To see Perlins’ performance history, click here) Wall Street analysts have a wide range of views on this stock, as evidenced by 10 recent reviews that include 4 buys and 6 takes. In addition, this results in a consensus rating from moderate buying analysts. The average price target, at $ 31, implies a 19% year-over-year increase from the current price of $ 26.06. (See DXC market analysis on TipRanks) Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Last but not least is Northern Oil and Gas, a highly localized hydrocarbon explorer, with assets in the states of Montana and North Dakota , in particular the Williston Basin. NOG owns a large land area in the region, holding title to the land on which the developers will drill and complete oil and gas wells. This year, NOG has taken two steps to increase its operating capital. The second move was announced on February 8, an offer of 8.125% senior notes, due 2028. The proceeds are to be used to repay various debts and interest and then to help finance the acquisition of new gas assets. natural. The new targeted land acquisitions are located in the Appalachian region and will mark a real expansion for Northern Oil and Gas. The first movement of capital, however, is more interesting for this current article. On February 4, the company announced that it was listing 12.5 million common shares, priced at $ 9.75 per share. The capital raised will first be used to finance the purchase of land in the Appalachian Basin, then to repay debt and finance general operations, these are the standard conditions for this type of capital mobilization. Company board member Stuart Lasher bought 25,000 shares of NOG just days after the public offering of shares was announced. The recent block of shares was picked up for $ 243,750. Scott Hanold, of RBC, is clearly optimistic about the company’s expansion into a new region, writing that the acquisition of NOG in Appalachia was strategic in accelerating leverage reduction, cleanup balance sheet and diversifying its asset and commodity footprints. Marcellus’ move to the gas market underlies management’s ability to focus on generating the best economic returns. Hanold rates NOG outperforming (i.e. buying), and his price target of $ 15 suggests the stock has room for growth of 37% this year. (To view Hanolds history, click here) With 4 recent reviews, all buying, Strong Buy analysts’ consensus rating here is unanimous. Northerns shares are priced at $ 10.99 and they have an average price target of $ 14.75, indicating that the stock has a potential upside of 34% year on year. (See NOG Stock Analysis on TipRanks) To find great ideas for stocks traded at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that brings together all the information about TipRanks stocks. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

