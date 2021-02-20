UK ruling on worker perception threatens to disrupt Uber model





Six years after a group of British minority drivers took Uber to the employment tribunal and demanded recognition as a worker, the UK Supreme Court ruled in one of the largest markets threatening to break the app’s business model.

A Friday’s Supreme Court ruling, reaching the end of the court road, could turn Uber’s biggest asset, the countless drivers waiting for passengers, at a huge cost.

The ruling that the 35 Uber drivers who filed the case must be recognized as workers and qualify for vacation pay, minimum wages, sick leave and pensions opens the way for 60,000 Uber’s British drivers to sue and overturn others. can. Companies that rely on gig economy labor.

“The ramifications of this decision will go far,” said Mary Walker, partner at law firm Gordons. She added that historical claims of unpaid minimum wages and holiday allowances will lead many performing economy companies to “review practices and associated risks in an emergency.”

Leigh Day, one of the law firms involved in the case, said he thought drivers deserved compensation of up to £12,000 each.

[The UK decision] It can set a precedent for other workers and companies in gig economies across the UK and Europe, which can hit the entire ecosystem.

The results for Uber were so important that someone close to the company suggested last year that they could repeat their tactics in California, where they forced a referendum to amend the state’s new labor laws to their advantage. In the UK, the government could push for new legislation to redefine the status and rights of workers.

On Friday, Uber declined to comment on how it should change its business model in light of the ruling, and the company’s stock has barely sprung up in trading after the news.

However, lawyers have suggested that a lot of changes may be required, especially after the Supreme Court ruled that the driver works at Uber for the entire duration of being logged into the app, as well as during the trip.

The distinction is important. According to a study from the University of California, Berkeley, every 25 hours of driving, drivers can log in for 40 hours.

Rhona Darbyshire, partner at law firm Cripps Pemberton Greenish, said Uber may need to switch to a shift-based model and pay the driver an hourly rate instead of receiving commissions as it is now. “This is a significant change to the current operating model and it will not be attractive to both sides,” she said.

Stephen Morrall, partner at Hunters Law, added that the customer is likely to incur additional costs. New York City’s Minimum Wage Act, which went into effect in 2019, has increased Uber prices for city travelers.

James Farrar, one of the former drivers who filed the case, also said one question the ruling did not address was how to deal with the “multi-app” practice of drivers logging into more than one app at a time.

recommendation

This had nothing to do with 2016 when Uber dominated the ride-sharing market, but it is now much more common. Farrar suggested that if drivers had to limit themselves to a single app, they could eventually re-establish Uber’s dominance.

Britain’s decision came to Uber, and the gig economy is under pressure across Europe. Earlier this month, Uber urged EU politicians to enact “clear and progressive legislation” to clarify workers’ rights within the block.

Next week, the European Commission plans to work with representatives of gig economy workers and employers to draft new legislation for the sector by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the company saw a series of legal decisions. Last year, a Parisian court ruled that former Uber drivers should be given employee status rather than being treated as self-employed.

In the Netherlands, Uber drivers in Portugal and the UK are challenged by the Uber algorithm for false accusations of “fraud”.

Wedbush analysts said the UK’s decision could “set a precedent for other workers and companies in the gig economy across the UK and Europe, which will be a major blow to the entire ecosystem.”

recommendation

Other companies are already looking to change the employment status of drivers. Last December, Just Eat Takeaway announced plans to work through the Randstad agency, but will provide benefits for over 1,000 UK workers, including hourly wages and sick leave.

In a letter published this week in the Financial Times, Jitse Groen, CEO of Just Eat Takeaway, said, “The performance economy costs society and the workers themselves.”

Among those facing similar problems to Uber is Deliveroo, a food delivery company, which has not commented on whether it was affected by the ruling.

Despite winning three court proceedings in the UK for Rider’s self-employed status, this week the Amsterdam Appeals Court faced backlash in Europe as it ruled that Rider was an employee.

This ruling could also affect drivers working at Amazon under the “Flex” Geek Walker program where drivers use their vehicles to work hourly. The company did not respond to requests for comment.

Daily newsletter

#techFT brings news, opinions, and analysis to the biggest companies, technologies and issues that are moving the sector fastest by experts from around the world. Click here to get #techFT in your inbox.

Law firm Stewart’s hiring partner Charlie Thompson said the Uber case was symbolically important, but that other companies are likely to challenge similar claims by pointing out that they have less control over their employees or they can exchange work with others. . .

He added that the decision did not provide the company with a guaranteed amount of labor, the right to get sick leave, and not be fired, without justifiable reasons and following fair procedures. Geek economy businesses can still “hire and fire” whatever they choose, he said.

A spokesman for ride-sharing company Free Now said that most drivers enjoy the flexibility of self-employment and are always looking for ways to improve service for their drivers. “We have always given our drivers more freedom than our competitors,” they said. Vehicle-sharing companies Ola and Bolt did not respond to requests for comment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos