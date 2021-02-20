US Democrat opposes Biden’s budget choice Tanden, risking confirmation and complicating agenda





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US Senator Joe Manchin said on Friday he opposed President Joe Bidens’ appointment of Neera Tanden as head of the Bureau of Management and Budget, jeopardizing his chances of securing the post and introducing a new hurdle for the Democrats’ agenda.

FILE PHOTO: Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s candidate for director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), testifies during a Senate Budget Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, USA , February 10, 2021. Andrew Harnik / Pool via REUTERS /

Biden told reporters he had no plans to withdraw the nomination. I think I was going to find the votes to have it confirmed, Biden said.

Tanden has been criticized by Republicans – and some Democrats – over past harsh comments on social media, such as calling Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell Moscow Mitch and claiming vampires have more heart than (Senator ) Ted Cruz.

Many Democrats scoffed at these concerns, noting the almost unanimous support of Republicans for former President Donald Trump, accused of instigating a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol in part via inflammatory comments on Twitter and was known for criticizing opponents – especially women – as bad guys or criminals who should be locked up.

Manchin cited public statements and Tandens tweets in his statement. I believe his openly partisan statements will have a toxic and damaging impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Bureau of Management and Budget, he said.

His statement drew immediate condemnation, with some critics noting that the moderate Democrat – who represents the heavily Republican state of West Virginia – had backed some of Trump’s controversial candidates, including Richard Grenell to be ambassador to Germany.

Democrats had questioned Grenells’ nomination because of his past insulting statements towards female politicians on the internet and in cable TV appearances.

The Manchin opposition highlighted the influence of the Moderate Democrat on the ability of Biden Democrats to achieve the party’s political goals, given their tight control of the House and Senate.

His statement comes as Democrats in Congress seek to pass a $ 1.9 trillion COVID relief bill by the end of next week. Faced with fierce Republican opposition, this measure could also rest on Manchin.

If all Senate Democrats had backed Tanden, she could have been confirmed without Republican votes since Democrats control 50 seats in the chamber and Vice President Kamala Harris can break the tie.

However, opposition from the Manchins means that Tanden must be supported by at least one Republican.

Tanden, who is Native American, is said to be the first woman of color to become director of the OMB, which serves as the guardian of the $ 4 trillion federal budget.

Asked during her confirmation hearings about her tweets, Tanden apologized and said she regretted their tone.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki praised Tanden as an accomplished political expert who would be an excellent budget manager. She said the administration would continue to work for her confirmation by engaging with both sides.

If Tanden is not confirmed, it would be a setback in a presidential transition already delayed by Trump’s refusal – backed by many of his fellow Republicans – to recognize Bidens’ victory in the November election, even after repeated court rulings showed that there had been no fraud.

So far, the handful of Biden candidates who have run for the Senate, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, have been confirmed by comfortable margins with bipartisan support.

Biden could also install Tanden as OMB director by granting him a suspension appointment, a temporary measure that could allow him to run the office for nearly two years.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Additional reports by Alexandra Alper and Trevor Hunnicutt; Edited by Jonathan Oatis, Bill Berkrot and Daniel Wallis

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos