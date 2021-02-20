Heavy rain expected to cause flooding





“For the yellow warning (potentially up to 200 mm), this is twice the normal rainfall in February.”

Natural Resources Wales issued 37 flood warnings and 11 flood warnings on Friday evening, and the Environment Agency issued 6 flood warnings and 93 flood warnings for the UK.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency has issued 32 flood warnings and 9 flood warnings.

Amber Weather Warnings are in effect in southern Wales from 8pm on Friday to 6pm on Saturday, with heavy rain and constant rain expected to cause some flooding and disruption to traffic and utilities.

Yellowweatherwarnings also run Friday to Sunday in most of western and southern Wales, western, southwestern and central Scotland, Friday to Saturday in Devon and parts of Cornwall, and Saturday in parts of Cumbria.

Petagna said the southern eastern region would have a milder temperature up to 16C, but the eastern weekend would be much quieter with some rain on Sunday.

But he warned that after a brief break from the rain, more rain would come next week.

He added: “There will be more rain next week.

“There will be some rest on Sundays and Mondays, but more rain on Tuesdays.

“You can see more rain in the west and northwest again.”

