Wendy’s is coming to England, but what’s on the menu and how much does it cost?





When the new fast food giant opens next year, it will bring a variety of new and exciting options to Reading.

American giant Wendy’s chose the city as Britain’s first restaurant in 21 years.

This is great news for fast food fans who have filled Big Macs, Whoppers, and Tower Zinger Burgers over the years.

According to the company, the new restaurant will open in one unit on the corner of Friar Street and Station Road in Reading Town Center in the first half of this year.

Also looking for new restaurants in Oxford and London, but Reading’s will be the first.

So Wendy’s suggestion would be like many McDonalds and Burger Kings in the reading area.

According to the website, Wendy’s “takes pride in the freshly prepared food we serve.”

We strive to use fresh ingredients and emphasize that food is cooked fresh when ordered.

The specific details of the British menu are not yet known, but it is likely to offer a number of favorites available in the US version.

British fast food restaurants tend not to offer very large options available in the United States, but many classic foods are definitely available.

Let’s take a look at them and see how much you think they will cost approximate.

Note: All costs are based on USD to British Pound conversion rate and are not verified prices.

Bakernator Wendy’s legendary Bakernator (Image: Wendy’s)

A baker for a true predator is half a pound of fresh beef, good old American cheese, 6 crispy bacon, ketchup and mayonnaise.

Vegetables are not visible in the 960 calorie mega burger.

There is also a smaller version called “The Bay Connator’s Son”.

There are no triple options on the menu, so the power in Wendy’s thinking was enough for anyone.

The baker is about $6.99 in the United States and a combo meal is $8.09. It works at around 4.34 and 5.77. The smaller Son of Baconator costs around $4.69 (3.35).

The Dave’s Triple (Image: Wendy’s)

This is huge.

3/4 pound beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup, mayonnaise, onions.

At 1,160 calories, it makes up most of the recommended daily amount. In the US it is $6.99 and in the British Pound it is $4.34

Available in a more reasonable size. Triple is the largest.

Other huge burger options include the Pretzel Bacon Pub Burger and Big Bacon.

It looks like bacon producers will benefit from Wendy’s coming to England.

Parmesan Caesar Salad Wendy’s Parmesan Caesar Salad (Image: Wendy’s)

For those who like less smoky and salty meat, there are other options.

It is made daily with romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, Italian cheese, crunchy Parmesan chips, and a creamy Caesar dressing.

With an 80 calorie dressing, it’s 310 calories, so it’s one of the healthier menu items.

Other salads include Taco Salad, Jalapeno Popper Salad, and Southwest Avacado Salad.

Be warned for vegetarians. Most salads contain meat, so you need to ask for removal.

The “full” version is priced at $6.79 (4.84), while the “half” size portion is lighter at $4.79 (3.42).

Other Wendy’s menu options include chicken nuggets, baked potatoes, a variety of French fries, and a variety of breakfast croissants full of bacon.

We will have to wait to see how much this will affect the UK. However, Reading will be the first place to go for Wendy’s experience.

