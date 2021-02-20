US border officials start releasing migrants in Yuma





By ANITA SNOW

PHOENIX (AP) Overwhelmed border officials have started releasing migrants in rural Yuma County in Arizonas as more people arrive in hopes of settling in America amid a never-ending pandemic not allow the authorities to detain so many people.

Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls said the U.S. Border Patrol released a group of 20 people in the nearby community of San Luis on Monday, and several groups of similar size were released in the following days. The new versions worry local leaders who two years ago tried to manage the release of 5,700 migrants in the county of about 215,000 people over three months.

Immigration officers have typically released migrants to the United States after giving them their court date when they have no room for them in detention centers.

Yuma does not have the resources to house, feed and provide other resources for a massive influx of newly released migrants, Nicholls said. Migrants often do not speak English and need instructions on how to show up for court dates and other required appointments.

There is no capacity in our current non-profit system in Yuma, including shelters, Nicholls said. The only temporary shelter in the area closed its doors last year.

The new wave of migrant releases in Yuma is distinct from asylum seekers entering the United States on Friday in San Diego and next week in Texas as the Biden administration dismisses a Trump-era policy. Under the Migrant Protection Protocols Policy, also known as Remain in Mexico, migrants seeking asylum in the United States were forced to wait in Mexico for immigration court hearings in Mexico. United States.

Nicholl spent much of the week on the phone with federal and state officials, as well as nonprofit social service agencies, to prepare for any further arrivals.

The problem is an increase in apprehensions and insufficient staffing and detention capacity, the mayor said. I don’t think they should release these migrants into small communities that are not designed to care for them.

Customs and border protection said in a written statement that since April some of its detention facilities have reached capacity due to increased apprehensions at the border, combined with social distancing guidelines that do not allow the detention of as many people.

It has long been a practice that when long-term detention solutions are not possible, some migrants will be treated for removal, subject to an appearance notice, and released to the United States pending a future trial. immigration hearing, the statement said.

Stanford Prescott, spokesperson for the International Rescue Committee in Arizona, said the nonprofit was in discussions with federal officials transporting freed migrants from Yuma to larger cities like Phoenix, where it has a center. with 150 socially distant beds. He said another shelter in Tucson is also equipped to accommodate migrants.

Concern over the release of more people in Yuma has grown in recent days, with Arizona politicians calling on federal authorities to ensure their border communities are not affected.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and other elected officials have expressed concern about how large releases amid the coronavirus pandemic could affect public health.

The State Department said it has health protocols in place, including COVID-19 testing, for migrants released under the Stay in Mexico program. But it is not known whether people outside the program currently released at Yuma are being tested for infection.

It’s a national problem, not a Yuma problem, Nicholls said. We need a national solution.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos