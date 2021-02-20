36th America’s Cup: INEOS TEAM UK Wins Critical Race in PRADA Cup Final Series | Sailing news





2:42 See the highlights when INEOS TEAM UK won a major victory in Race 6 of the PRADA Cup Final series.

INEOS TEAM UK won an important race in the PRADA Cup Final Series, another fascinating day for the Americas Cup match in Auckland.

After nearly a week of discussions and conversations surrounding the upcoming schedule of the PRADA Cup Finals series, interest in whether the outcome will happen in the water has turned to tactics and race strategy.

Jumping into the match today, Sir Ben Ainslie’s team was on the wrong end with 4 draws in this decisive 1-7 win series. The series is a direct miss between British attire and Italian rivals, and after four consecutive defeats, Ainslie and his sailing team arrived with the mindset of focusing on each race.

With the knowledge that lighter air is expected and race wins should arrive sooner, INEOS TEAM UK’s crew attire has shown an excellent stance to keep tension in the most important moments on Saturday.

Early in the series, Ainslie told Sky Sports that to beat Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, “you have to take more risk.” However, in races 3 and 4, a costly mistake was made while pushing the tempo.

This opportunity gave Francesco Bruni and Jimmy Spithill a clear message that Britain meant business, despite INEOS TEAM UK taking a penalty kick in race 5, giving Luna Rossa the necessary advantage to win another victory. I sent. .

The second race of the day (Race 6) was Corker and featured the best people on board both boats.

Until the start, INEOS TEAM UK read the course well and maintained a preferred position on the course after securing an 8 second lead at Gate 1.

With the advantage of 32 seconds until the last lap, British fans watching at home can be quiet and confident. However, the change in the breeze and the decrease in strength created a nail biting finish.

Every minute, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli closed their rivals, but Ainslie and his team focused. They sailed cleanly and ultimately did enough to get through the finish line for the first time in this PRADA Cup Final series.

PRADA Cup Final-Race 5 & 6 Race 5 Race 6 Course: E Course: E Current: 0.2 knots @ 353 Current: 0.2 knots @ 353 Wind: 8-10 knots Wind: 8-12 knots Winner: Luna Rosa Prada Pirelli 1: 20 Winner: INEOS TEAM UK-0:14

“The team did a great job. They won’t give up and keep fighting. We got one back and we needed it,” Ainslie said later out of the water.

“At 13 knots and above the boat seems choppy, but below it we struggle. They know and they know it’s a challenge.

“I can’t say enough about the team. They were great. It’s a tricky situation when the wind stops. Giles did a great job there. We were worried we might lose it there.”

Scott: Still spot when winning the series

At the end of the day’s race, INEOS TEAM UK tactician Giles Scott said their determination was stronger than ever, despite still having mountains to climb.

“We want to go through this series to the end. We still have a goal to win this game,” he said. “Luna Rossa has now won 5-1 because both teams can win and they have six. It’s that simple.

British costumes are focused on re-releasing the series (Image-COR 36 | Studio Borlenghi).

“If we endure tomorrow in that light wind, there is a big change in the weather and that’s our goal. We have to endure tomorrow and participate in the windy race.”

For Ainslie, the tactic (penalized) of actually attacking Luna Rosa in the free start of the 5th race is a strategy he did not regret. Instead, he said he showed them what type of team they were.

He said about taking the penalty, “It’s part of the race. You make a decision at that time.” “You have to push hard in the light air.”

I’m not that kind of person and we’re not the kind of team that just sits there and lets someone walk away from us. We’ll get stuck and if that means taking some risk, I’d rather race that way rather than let someone leave.

Sir Ben Ainslie (Image-COR 36 | Studio Borlenghi)

After his first win in this PRADA Cup Final series, Ainslie shared what it meant to the overall outfit.

“I was so proud of the team, the boys in the boat and everyone on the base,” he said.

“Especially our coastal team is working a tremendous amount of time to make the boat as perfect as possible, and the designers are working with us as sailors to get the most out of the boat.

“So it was a really big race for the whole team. [a win] Helps. It gives us momentum for tomorrow, and we all know that momentum is very powerful in sports. “

The series now continues with races 7 and 8 on Sunday and continues with 2 races each day until one team wins 7 victories.

Watch every moment of America’s Cup Challenge and broadcast live on Sky Sports. Coverage will continue from 3am on Sunday to the PRADA Cup Finals at Sky Sports Main Events and Mixes and repeat at 8am.

