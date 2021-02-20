Announcement of investigation into US Space Command headquarters





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) – The Department of Defense inspector general on Friday announced an investigation into the decision to found the location of the US Space Command headquarters.

The Inspector General would assess whether the Department of Air Force (DAF) complied or not with DoD and Air Force policies during the selection process. They will also look to see if the DAF used objective and relative scoring factors and whether the DAF calculated the cost for the six candidate sites.

Governor Jared Polis and Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera issued the following statement:

We are pleased that the Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Defense is evaluating the selection process for the permanent location of US Space Command. The process was flawed and inconsistently evaluated each of the finalist locations. The relocation of US Space Command will disrupt the mission and jeopardize our national security, threaten jobs and economic growth in our state and southern Colorado. It is clear that the decision to relocate US Space Command is fiscally irresponsible and would cost taxpayers money. The Department of Defense should review this decision to ensure that it is based on objective and relevant scoring factors. Colorados’ proud military heritage, an unparalleled aerospace ecosystem, and an unparalleled quality of life for our service members and their families make us the epicenter of the national security space and the sole home of the mission. We thank Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper and our federal delegation for their efforts to restore the integrity of the process and look forward to the findings of the investigation. We will continue to support efforts to maintain US space command in Colorado Springs.

This month, Governor Jared Polis, along with Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, and a group of bipartisan state lawmakers wrote a letter to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the ‘urging to suspend the movement of US space orders. Colorado Springs.

Several other lawmakers also released statements this afternoon:

It is imperative that we take a deep look at what I believe will prove to be a fundamentally flawed process focused on bean counting rather than US space dominance. I have been in close contact with the Office of the Inspector General and my colleagues on the Armed Services Committee on this matter, and have also asked the Government Accountability Office to review the faulty methodology behind this process. I welcome the DOD OIG investigation and look forward to this review. I will continue to work to ensure that this decision is made without political bias or arbitrary and inappropriate actions that will ultimately materially harm our national security and hamper the critical mission of Space Command.

-Congressman Doug Lamborn

We are pleased to hear that the Department of Defense Inspector General will be investigating the base decision hastily announced by the Trump administrations to move US Space Command from Colorado to Alabama. Colorado is the epicenter of the national security space mission and has carried out the mission since Space Command’s inception in 1985. Moving Space Command will disrupt the mission while jeopardizing our national security and economic vitality. Politics have no role to play in our national security. We fully support the investigation.

– U.S. Senators from Colorado Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper

