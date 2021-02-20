UK Weather: Flood Alerts in Areas with Rain in 26 Hours | UK weather





As part of the UK record, a series of flood alarms were triggered with more than a month of rainfall over 26 hours.

On Saturday morning, six Meteorological Agency weather alerts were in effect for most of the western regions, from Scotland to Plymouth.

The threat was highest in South Wales, with amber warnings issued in the region from 8pm Friday to 6pm Saturday, heavy rains are likely to cause transportation and power outages, and there are good opportunities for some communities. [may be] Blocked by flooded roads.

According to Marco Petagna, chief meteorologist at the Meteorological Agency, 127.6 mm of rain fell between 6 a.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday at Llyn-y-Fan in Karma Dunshire, southern Wales. Treherbert from Mid-Glamorgan saw 115mm. This is more than the overall average rainfall in February in South Wales, reaching 98 mm.

Up to 200mm could fall in southern Wales, Petagna said.

On the Cumbrias Honister Pass, 112mm fell in the same period and matched the local February average.

The railroad was shut down due to heavy rain, and National Rail reported problems to the network in Wales and southwest England due to a Saturday morning flood.

Petagna is expected to fall from 30 to 70 mm in areas subject to less severe yellow warnings, with all warnings expected to end on Saturday night.

However, he warned that some of the Dartmoor could potentially record up to 150mm of rainfall.

In the UK, 11 flood warnings are in effect on Saturday mornings, flooding is expected in Yorkshire and the southwest, requiring immediate action. It has warned that flooding could occur in an additional 98 locations.

Natural Resources Wales has issued 24 severe flood warnings across the country, recommending immediate action against rainfall and an additional 41 flood warnings. Lands and roads from rivers and surface waters, 34 flood warnings.

Petagna said weekends will be much quieter in the eastern region, and mild temperatures up to 16C (61F) in the southeast, but some rain on Sundays.

But he warned that after a brief break from the rain, more rain would come next week.

More rain will come next week, he said. There are some breaks on Sunday and Monday, but more rain on Tuesday.

Again you can see more rain in the west and northwest.

