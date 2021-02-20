Alarming Rise in Anti-Asian Violence Across the United States Terrifies Community Members | American News





As an increase in anti-Asian bigotry continues to sweep America, politicians and community advocates have called for action to combat a worrying spike in physical attacks and harassment.

At a press conference last week, Main Democrats in Congress condemned the increase and said much of the blame was on former President Donald Trumps’ racist rhetoric about the Chinese people and the coronavirus.

The Asian-American community has reached a tipping point, said Judy Chu, a California congresswoman who chairs the US Congress Asia-Pacific caucus. Members of the community have been terrified of the alarming rise in anti-Asian American bigotry, she said.

These attacks are no accident, said Chu. His clear January 6 was not the only violence instigated by Donald Trump.

The words Chus come amid a wave of violent incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders across the United States. Although it is difficult to prove that these violent incidents are motivated purely by sectarianism, activists and community leaders, as well as the victims and their families, believe that race played a major role.

Jessica Wong, front left, Jenny Chiang, center, and Sheila Vo, all of the Massachusetts Asian American Commission, condemn racism against Asian communities during the March 12 pandemic. Photography: Steven Senne / AP

Vicha Ratanapakdee, an 84-year-old Thai man who lived in San Francisco, died several weeks ago after being pushed to the ground. The victims’ family reportedly told KTVU that he was assaulted because of his race and age.

What else could have motivated him? Ratanapakdees’ son-in-law said of the assailant.

Across the bay, a man pushed three people into the Oaklands Chinatown neighborhood. The victims, a 91-year-old man, a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, were injured, according to CNN.

In the Flushing neighborhood of New York, a 52-year-old Chinese-American woman was assaulted on Tuesday outside a bakery. This woman questioned a man in front of her on the line, and he then became extremely angry, yelled and cursed at her, used his hand to touch her face and came face to face with her, prosecutors said. in court documents.

The daughter of the victims said on Facebook that he pushed her with such force that she hit her head against the concrete and passed out on the ground, according to NBC New York.

On the same day, two elderly Asian people were assaulted on the subway in separate incidents, the network said.

The man accused of being involved in the bakery incident was charged with third degree assault and second degree harassment. He has not been charged with a hate crime, according to the records.

Former President Bill Clinton has also spoken out against growing reports of anti-Asian attacks. I am deeply concerned about the increase in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans, he said on Twitter. We must speak out against discrimination of all kinds, reject the ignorant rhetoric that drives this wave of violence, and reach out to support our neighbors.

Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition that documents anti-Asian bigotry during the pandemic, said the organization received more than 2,808 first-hand accounts of anti-Asian hate from March 19 to December 31. These reports come from 47 states and the District of Columbia.

According to data from Stop AAPI Hates, physical assaults accounted for 8.7% of these incidents, while cough / sputum totaled 6.4%. Verbal harassment constituted 70.9% of these incidents; and avoidance or avoidance were 21.4%.

The figures of the police are also worrying. New York City Police Department records also show a worrying increase in anti-Asian hate crimes. In 2020, 29 victims in total were reported, including 24 as motivated by coronavirus. In 2019, there were only reports of three anti-Asian hate crimes recorded by the department.

From Jan. 1 to Feb. 17, based on the most recent data provided by the NYPD, authorities reported that there were two victims of anti-Asian hate crimes. During this same period of 2020, no victims of anti-Asian crimes were reported.

Karlin Chan, a volunteer for Chinatown Block Watch, patrols the New York neighborhood on May 17. Photograph: Jeenah Moon / Reuters

No area is truly immune. Its urban, rural background, Manjusha Kulkarni, executive director of the Asia-Pacific Policy and Planning Council, told The Guardian. Even when the country was largely sheltering in place, people were experiencing incidents in grocery stores, drug stores, big box retailers.

These were the only places we could go where they had to worry that someone might verbally attack them, physically assault them or deny them service because they were just trying to survive, Kulkarni said.

This is of greater concern to our elders and women. They appear to be preying on the elderly, said Karlin Chan, a community advocate in Chinatown Manhattans. These people are opportunists. They’re not going to take it out on a fit young man. This worries the community.

Chan said the community of Manhattans Chinatown has been fortunate to have experienced fewer incidents than Flushing. However, residents were rocked by several incidents last winter, before the pandemic hit New York City.

Right before the lockdown, Chinatown was very quiet, Chan said. These opportunists, or some racists, would harass people. On the Lower East Side, the streets were very quiet.

In response, Chan formed a watchdog block that walks around the neighborhood several times a week, just to assure neighbors and residents that there are people from the community and from outside the community who are concerned. .

Chu and other lawmakers attending the press conference, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, urged Congress to pass legislation that would provide federal grants to state and city governments to improve crime reporting bias and provide better support to victims.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee said everyone must work to end hatred and violence.

These tragic attacks are happening in communities across the country, Lee said. These attacks are simply unacceptable.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos