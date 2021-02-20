The UK economy will suffer 18 billion losses if international travel restrictions are not lifted, the MPs warn.





If the current international travel restrictions are extended by summer, the UK economy will lose 18 billion, and we found a study of all party groups on the future of aviation.

The study estimated that a decline in foreign visitors would result in at least 7.5 billion income losses in stores, restaurants, hotels and tourist destinations.

Outbound travel, which contributed 37.1 billion to the UK economy in 2019, is expected to hit at least 10.5 billion, and travel restrictions are expected to keep passenger numbers at historically low levels.

Group Chairman Tory Smith said Boris Johnson should set a clear timeline for the initiation of the trip in a February 22 roadmap speech related to a comprehensive financial aid package for the industry.

Our aviation, travel and tourism industries have faced the toughest 12 months in history and have been devastated by a plunge in passenger numbers and delays in the promised recovery package.

These figures reveal the brutal reality that without further financial aid and clear paths out of restrictions, these industries, which are already running empty, will be left in the war for survival.

The epidemic has been a catastrophe for our aviation, travel and tourism sectors and the consequences of summer losses will be devastating not only for the businesses involved, but also for the employees, the community and the UK economy as a whole.

That’s why it is very important for the government to tackle this challenge with a clear roadmap out of limits and provide a serious and critical support package that protects these essential industries over the tough months to come.

Joss Croft, CEO of UKinbound, said that since the travel aisles were removed and quarantine hotels were introduced, our members have received hundreds of cancellations by 2021, and as long as there is quarantine, the cancellations will continue and people will be postponed. I booked a trip to the UK this year.

This is why the Prime Minister should release a roadmap for the resumption of the tourism sector on February 22nd. We expect strong demand when people can travel again, but our industry doesn’t reopen overnight.

The Superintendent must recognize that we have a long journey towards recovery and that we need assistance today so that tourism can survive long enough to support the UK’s economic recovery. That’s why it needs to be maintained as long as there are extensions of restrictions, sectoral subsidies, and easing business rates.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos