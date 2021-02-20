Royal Mail issues warning of latest UK scam





The Royal Mail has warned people to beware of the various scams currently playing rounds in the UK.

The email asks the customer to settle the bill and provide personal information.

The link takes you to a web page that refers to the package number and asks for your full name and date of birth.

Royal Mail advised people not to click on links.

The postal service also provided details on other scams currently circulating.

This is the latest scam in the UK.

1. Email fraud

This message appears to be from Royal Mail UK.

Indicates that the courier cannot deliver the item.

Receiving an email like this is a scam.

You provide the notification number and ask to confirm that the parcel is yours.

Don’t click the link or enter your details.

2. Text message

Messages can be sent from deliverycentral.madebypi.com, but subject to change.

When you click the link on the first screen, you will see a message informing you that the package was found during shipping and there is an outstanding shipping fee.

Examples of scam text messages

3. Parcel collection

It’s a text message that the parcel is ready to be collected.

Clicking on the link takes you to a fake website (royal-mail.cloud) requesting payment.

Royal Mail said this was a scam text message.

4. Tracking and tracking

Email subject: Your package #LZ8942357486EN is shipping.

Subject, sender, date and link may change.

You will be notified by email that there are packages pending collection and that a payment of £1.00 is required for collection.

Another Scam Email Alert

Don’t click the link or enter your details.

How to find fake emails

Check it out at the top. Scammers often use impersonal and general themes or greetings, such as “Attention Royal Mail Customer.”

You can use forged email addresses in the “From” field, such as “[email protected]”.

They may also use the Royal Mail logo.

The sender, subject, and content may change slightly, but often:

There is a parcel waiting to be collected.

Request payment before placing an item for shipping

You are prompted to open a link or document.

Send a text message or ask to call a premium phone number.

Information protection

Do not email sensitive personal information, security details, or credit card numbers.

If you are not sure, do not click the link in the email. You may try to install malware on your computer, especially if you are asking for personal financial information.

Check if your email account has a spam filter

Report Potential Fraud

If you receive suspicious emails or come across a Royal Mail brand website that you believe is a scam, please let us know by filling out the online form.

If you are a victim of a payment scam, you can get a crime reference number by reporting it to your local police department.

