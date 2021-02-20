New Beveridge Report Request As UK Number Of Poor Households Doubled During Covid | poor





The number of British households more than doubled in poverty last year, according to a surprising new study of the catastrophic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Growing concerns about the unequal impact the crisis has had on the poor and low-wage people, by the end of last year, there are more 220,000 poorer households, potentially more than 500,000.

The figures in question come along with calling for a major review of the support provided to the poorest during the crisis. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to expand state support for businesses and low wages as part of next month’s budget.

The rise in poverty from 197,400 households last year to 421,500 households is the UK’s 400 billion Covid Bill: Who Will Pay? announced by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) for the Channel 4 dispatch survey to be broadcast tomorrow. Poverty is defined as 2 adults living less than 100 people per week and 1 adult living less than 70 people per week after housing costs.

The study also shows disproportionate economic impacts for regions such as northwest England, which received tighter restrictions from the hierarchy system last fall. NIESR estimates that the number of poor households in northwest England is three times the UK figure.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham urged Boris Johnson to learn last year’s lessons as he eased the lockdown. The first national blockade was lifted too early to the northwest, and as a result struggled with suffocation restrictions in the second half of last year. The human cost for that can now be seen in NIESR’s terrifying statistics. We can’t afford to repeat. PMs should resist requests to return to the divisive and inefficient regional hierarchy, and only lift state restrictions when there are fewer cases everywhere.

He demanded more than that. The prime minister must close the two big gaps in our defense. First, we must hear a clear promise to bring people from the cold who have so far been excluded from public support. Second, the PM should finally endeavor to come up with a comprehensive factor containment support system. Low-paid people, he said, need guarantees that their wages are guaranteed and that their jobs are protected by law.

Senior officials are urging Johnson to pave the way for a welfare state using the fallout from the epidemic to order a review of aid to the poor at the scale of the 1942 Beverage Report. Last year, Lewis Casey, Johnsons’ homeless adviser, told Observer that she was willing to participate in the review, warning that Britain had been divided by the epidemic.

You have to move to the territory of the royal commission, she said. New Beveridge report. That’s the kind I’m talking about. The government can do something on a different scale now if it wants. The state is torn, and there is no need to defend against it. You have to give each other the right space to think about. We must find a way not to leave those who have been seriously injured.

She said she believed that a quarter of the population would soon face some form of difficulty. You can get there very quickly, she said. There will be 6 million people on Universal Credits by March. Nearly 4 million people suffer, and those who still work have low incomes. The unemployment rate has doubled and will continue to increase. If 25% of the population is affected, old policies cannot be tweaked to tackle the cheapest and most difficult thing to do. We need a big new policy.

NIESR Director Professor Jagjit Chadha has repeated warnings from former Prime Minister Gordon Brown that the official 5% unemployment rate seems to underreport the actual level. “As a result of the lockdown, it seems that poverty levels are rising nationwide. But what is terribly worrisome is that about 4, 5, or 6% of the population lives in poverty, especially in certain areas of the northwest.

Families working in industries most affected by Covid, such as families unable to work, hospitality, restaurant trade, and industries that require social proximity, make up about a tenth of all employment in the country and will continue to suffer for the time being is. It won’t be over when you have all the vaccinations.

The Treasury Department has approved hundreds of billions of dollars in expenditures to help the country to overcome the pandemic since March and is expected to expand support in the next budget. The government has repeatedly introduced the 170m Covid winter subsidy program designed to help children and families eat warm and well during the epidemic, increased support through Universal Credits, and repeatedly helped those in need during the epidemic. Coldest month. It said it had spent 280 billion on an unprecedented economic aid package.

The spokesman said: We know this is an incredibly difficult time for many and have started paying testing and follow-up assistance to provide financial assistance to those who need self-isolation but are unable to work from home.

The NIESR study of poverty found that the UK’s 400 billion Covid Bill: Who Will Pay? Tomorrow Monday at 8pm on Channel Four Dispatches

