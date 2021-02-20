American women prepare for ‘unpredictable’ test in Brazil in SheBelieves Cup





US coach Vlatko Andonovski has said he looks forward to playing an “unpredictable” Brazilian side in the second match of the SheBelieves Cup for both sides.

Brazil currently lead the tournament standings in goal difference against the United States after their 4-1 win over Argentina on Thursday and the Americans’ 1-0 win over Canada. As the United States faces Argentina in their final game of the tournament, Sunday’s game will likely decide who takes first place.

– Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN + (US only)

But the tournament is more about preparations for the Tokyo Olympics later this year, and Andonovski believes Brazil will present a unique challenge for his team.

“There isn’t a specific diagram where we can say, ‘Okay, that’s what they’re going to do every time,'” he said on a Zoom call with journalists. “This is what makes Brazil special, because they are so unpredictable that we are going to have to overcome these challenges or find solutions in a split second. In fact, I can’t wait to see how our team [will] react.”

Marta remains one of Brazil’s main threats, with Andonovski noting that the scouting record on the six-time FIFA Best Female Player award is “quite thick” given the player’s longevity. She is joined by North Carolina forward Courage Debinha to lead Brazil’s attack.

“She’s an incredible player,” Andonovski said of Debinha. “Her creativity and her ability to change and play between the lines in the middle of the field, but also to race behind the line and in the parallel matches is incredible. I think she is one of the best players in the world. . “

Andonovski had previously spoken of the disappointment with the performance of the American team in their victory against Canada on Thursday. That said, he pointed out how the United States managed 29 shots and 27 crosses of open play. He also noted that many of his players are still in pre-season mode given that the NWSL season will not start until April 9 with the Challenge Cup.

“They haven’t played, they haven’t had contact with their teams. They haven’t had regular games on a weekly basis,” he said. “OK, once that all kicks in, I’m not worried about that. As long as we create opportunities, we’re going in the right direction, because execution will come.”

With the United States playing three games in seven days during the tournament, Andonovski will have to juggle his roster to some extent. One change he alluded to is that Rose Lavelle, the game winner’s scorer against Canada, will see more ground.

Lavelle has a history of injuries, but Andonovski said he was not worried about the health of the midfielder from what he saw.

“We are not at all worried,” Andonovski said of Lavelle. “She’s playing hard, she’s training hard, so we’re excited to have her here. And I think we’re going to see the best of Rose as we move forward.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos