Common interests with the United States outweigh differences, says Erdogan





FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of his ruling AK party (AKP) at a meeting in Rize, Turkey, February 15, 2021. Murat Cetinmuhurdar / PPO / Document via REUTERS / File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) – The common interests of Turkey and the United States outweigh their differences and Ankara wants better cooperation with Washington, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, striking a tone of rare conciliation.

Ties between the two NATO allies have been strained over a multitude of issues. In December, the United States sanctioned Turkey for its purchase of Russian S-400 defense systems, while Ankara was enraged by American support for the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria, which it considers a terrorist organization. .

Turkey, which has said it wants to improve relations under US President Joe Biden, called on Washington to end its support for the YPG and accused it of siding with activists who it said executed 13 Turks in northern Iraq this month, while the United States criticized Ankara for its rights and freedoms.

As Turkey, we believe that our common interests with the United States far outweigh our differences of opinion, Erdogan said in televised comments, adding that Ankara wants to strengthen cooperation from a long-term perspective. on a win-win basis.

Turkey will continue to do its part in a manner worthy of the allied and strategic partnership ties between the two countries, he said, adding that Turkey-US relations have been seriously tested recently.

In a phone call this month marking the first official contact since Biden took office, Erdogans foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin told US national security adviser Jake Sullivan that the dispute over the S-400 had to be solved.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the S-400 dispute and other disagreements during their first call.

Turkey hired Washington-based law firm Arnold & Porter to lobby for its readmission into the F-35 aircraft program, where it was a buyer and manufacturer, after it was withdrawn by the United States during the S -400. Washington says defense systems pose a threat to the F-35 is rejected by Ankara.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Edited by Mike Harrison

