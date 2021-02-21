United States extends border restrictions between Mexico and Canada until March 21





U.S. Homeland Security said the United States, Canada, and Mexico are extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land borders until March 21, 2021.

WASHINGTON Non-essential travel restrictions between the United States’ land borders with Mexico and Canada have been extended until March 21, 2021, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Friday.

“To protect our citizens and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the United States, Canada and Mexico are extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land borders until March 21,” US Homeland Security tweeted Friday. .

The agency added that it was working to ensure that “essential trade and travel remain open.”

United States Homeland Security reported Friday that Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas met with Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair to discuss a wide range of security issues, including ” border security measures in the COVID-19 environment, domestic violent extremism, cybersecurity and gun control. “

RELATED: US Lets In Trapped Asylum Seekers In Mexico, Ends Trump Policies

RELATED: AP Exclusive: DOJ Cancels Zero Tolerance Immigration Rule

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Blair said on Friday that any resident returning to Canada through the land border “will now have to show a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of your arrival.” They added that travelers will have a mandatory quarantine for 14 days immediately upon return.

President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada plan to meet virtually on Tuesday to discuss how to fight the pandemic together.

“I look forward to renewing the strong friendship between the United States and Canada and working to address the common challenges we face,” Biden tweeted on Saturday.

On Tuesday, I will virtually meet Canadian @PM Justin Trudeau. I look forward to renewing the strong friendship between the United States and Canada and working to address the common challenges we face.

– President Biden (@POTUS) February 20, 2021

“Canada and the United States share one of the strongest and deepest friendships between two countries in the world,” Prime Minister Trudeau tweeted on Saturday. “I will be meeting virtually @POTUS @JoeBiden – focus on ending the pandemic, growing the middle class and creating jobs, and tackling climate change.”

Canada and the United States share one of the strongest and deepest friendships between two countries in the world. On Tuesday, I’ll be meeting virtually @POTUS @JoeBiden – focus on ending the pandemic, growing the middle class and creating jobs, and tackling climate change.

– Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 20, 2021

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can lead to more serious illnesses, including pneumonia and death.

The United States has more than 28 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

On Saturday, the United States had more than 500,000 deaths from the virus. Globally, there are more than 110 million confirmed cases with more than 2.4 million deaths.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos