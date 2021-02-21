Austin National Guard Secretary of Defense





Residents of Capitol Hill have greeted the news of the planned departure of troops with gratitude and a desire to return to some degree of normalcy.

WASHINGTON During his first press conference as Pentagon chief, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III confirmed that members of the National Guard are expected to leave the United States Capitol within a few weeks of here March 12.

Mr Austin also claimed there was no request from federal authorities or lawmakers to keep troops in the Capitol complex after the March departure date.

Right now, in terms of our planned stay, it’s March 12, Austin said on Friday. And we have no additional requirements or requests from another federal agency to provide them with support.

Nearly 5,000 members of the National Guard currently patrol the Capitol, compared with 25,000 troops deployed for the inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden and Vice President Kamala D. Harris.

Representative Adam Smith from Washington, chairman of the Armed Services Committee, said the National Guard is continuing its security mission due to continuing threats from adherents of the QAnon plot.

The extremist group’s online chatter supports the misconception that former President Donald Trump could still be invested on March 4.

Now why this is relevant, God knows, Smith said in a defense hearing on Wednesday. Now they’re thinking, maybe we should get together again and storm the Capitol on March 4th. It’s circulating online.

VIDEO: @DeptofDefense Sec. Austin says ** March 12 ** will be the last day for National Guard troops at the U.S. Capitol …

Second. Austin says there is NO request to extend the stay, answering @JenGriffinFNC’s question during his first briefing as secretary. @ WUSA9 @CBSNews #CapitolRiots pic.twitter.com/4IBRBkdyx8

– Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) February 19, 2021

Residents of Capitol Hill have greeted the news of the planned departure of troops with gratitude, as well as a desire to return to some degree of normalcy.

They were happy to have been here, especially in the cold and far from home and family, neighbor Farooq Heyer said in an interview on Friday. But until those fences and barbed wire are gone, it still won’t feel like you really live in America.

No plan is in place to remove the security fences, with lawmakers and law enforcement suggesting the towering barriers could remain until September.

While Austin said the Defense Department was focused on returning troops on March 12, the secretary left room to change the date if circumstances change.

[Guard members] know and understand that if our lawmakers need help, if they need protection, they are ready to provide that protection, said Austin. My plan is not to keep them a day longer than necessary.

Download the WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC: Your Predictions newsletter. Your journey. Your news







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos