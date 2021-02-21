United States officially joins the Paris Agreement, what’s next?





HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) – The United States formally re-entered the Paris Agreement on Friday.

It comes after President Biden signed an executive order shortly after taking office.

The goal of the Paris Agreement is to reduce carbon emissions globally.

Dr Wayne Teel is Professor of Integrated Science and Technology (ISAT) at James Madison University, and said re-entry into the climate pact is helping the United States get back into environmental discussions.

It gives us a place at the table when these deals are being worked out and we can have a say in the direction of things, Teel said.

The agreement ensures that countries are not alone and forms international cooperation to tackle climate change.

Teel said a lot of environmental damage was done when the United States was not part of the deal, but said much of it was internal damage and that needs to be addressed to reduce the emissions.

By joining the group, cooperation agreements can be made such as sharing technological innovations and emission reduction strategies and working as a unit to stop global warming.

Teel said there were things easier to tackle as a group, as a large part of carbon emissions come from crossing international borders, like flying or trading.

He added that tackling climate change is not a quick process, but an urgent one.

Teel said recent unusual weather events in Texas and surrounding areas are one of the consequences of climate change, as the polar vortex is weakened and freezing air moves further south.

And added that extreme weather events will continue to happen unless something is done, and cooperation is the best way to do it.

Teel said the Paris Agreement was one of many steps needed in the fight against climate change.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

