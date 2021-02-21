National vision: Keystone’s cancellation is a blow to America’s energy security goal





And then Joe Biden got elected and did exactly what he said he would do: start the steps to bring the United States into the post-carbon world, just like Europe. Celebration of Russian oligarchs and Arab princes.

They know that even as Europe and the United States turn to wind and solar power, all of their planes, ocean freighters, trucks, trains, and most cars, even electric vehicles, depend on fossil fuels.

On January 27, Bidens’ choice for energy secretary, former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm, faced a rather pleasant Senate hearing. The times she wasn’t praised or answered questions about battery-powered cars was when senators from fossil-fueled states criticized her over Bidens’ decision to cancel phase four of the Keystone XL pipeline connecting the US Midwest to Alberta, Canada and beyond. a 60-day moratorium on new oil and gas leases on federal lands.

In 2016, said Granholm, we need to do everything we can to keep fossil fuels in the ground. It was a Greenpeace slogan.

It doesn’t make sense to America, Senator John Barasso of R-Wyoming told him. The Biden administration appears to be making affordable energy more expensive. Natural gas produced about 477 gigawatts of electricity in the United States in 2019. Coal was second with 239 gigawatts, followed by wind and solar power with 157 gigawatts. This will eventually replace coal, but not replace natural gas anytime soon.

Senator Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, asked Granholm if she cares about energy independence and called for her commitment to get the United States to use all forms of energy available.

Granholm said we should absolutely ensure energy security, but being recognized as an oil and gas exporter has given us some influence internationally. Like the Europeans, Granholm has said she wants to supply the country in the cleanest way possible.

She mentioned new technologies such as carbon capture. They are chimeras in the prototypes. You can drive a car on the moon before the carbon capture gets to scale.

Granholm prefers wind and solar, a supply chain increasingly dominated by Chinese companies. Now we will have OPEC and China as Green OPEC.

Ariel Cohen, principal researcher at the Atlantic Council and director of the program on energy, growth and security at the International Center for Taxation and Investment, said the United States had abandoned nuclear power in the years 1970 by killing fast breeder reactors that use spent fuel. and recycle it. Nuclear power has been taken over by China, Russia, France and, to a lesser extent, South Korea.

Bidens’ energy policy is a serious warning to fossil fuels.

The coal industry thought it was too big to fail. The Greens couldn’t eliminate them until they convinced the students that Earth had 12 years left. The coal was complacent. Now they might as well be Three Mile Island.

The oil and gas industry must explain why it is important, not only for basic energy supply, but also as a tool of foreign policy and economic strength.

On February 9, Machin, the new head of the Senate Energy Committee, asked Biden to reconsider Keystone.

Natural gas has helped reduce our greenhouse gases to their lowest levels since the 1990s. Granholm says that’s a good thing. Exports of liquefied natural gas, petroleum and even coal make the United States important suppliers of energy. It’s good to be influential suppliers, Granholm told Barasso during his hearing.

America is the world’s largest producer of hydrocarbons. Oil imports are six times lower. Increased energy independence is a victory for foreign policy. With independence comes the freedom to take moral positions otherwise seen as bad for business, something Democrats should remember if they intend to take on Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iran and Venezuela. At a minimum, natural gas should expand, not contract.

Kenneth Rapoza is a seasoned journalist and former Dow Jones and Wall Street Journal reporter. He originally wrote this for InsideSources.com.

