



5O5 UK ​​National and European Championships 2021 Announced UK 5O5 Class 20 Feb 12:03 PST July 17-20, 2021 Andy Smith and Tim Needham at the 2016 SAP 5O5 World Championships held at Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy. Blow the wind. British National and European Championships. © Christoph Pavro

5O5 will return to the stunning Dorset coast and Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy in July for the British National and European Championships.

Having successfully hosted the 2016 World Championships at the venue of the 2012 Olympics, the UK 5O5 Class has decided to host the National and European Championships of the Year. The venue is the best sailing, various conditions, excellent race management and the best class facilities.

As the 2020 World Championship, which was due to be held in Sweden last summer, was canceled due to the Corona 19 epidemic, the team will want to go out there and test themselves against the best sailing competitions outside of the Olympic class. again.

The double event is the’Sprint Cup’ on Tuesday, July 13th, honing everyone’s skills with four short, sharp, breeze blowing courses within Portland Harbor, followed by a two-day bigger wind at Weymouth Bay. It starts with a course where the blowing wind blows. A new British champion has been selected.

The event starts from Saturday, July 17th to Tuesday, July 20th, and includes 10 highly competitive races with one day off to complete measurement checks and final preparations ahead of the Europeans. The new European champion.

The British 5O5 class also owns its own boat, knowing that individuals and crew members who want to rent this boat and run a campaign for the events above will be attracted to the class and will find their own boat in 2022. Season and beyond. Here’s a short video of our friends from America for those who aren’t familiar with the class.

