36th Americas Cup: INEOS TEAM UK’s quest for victory ends at the PRADA Cup final stage | Sailing news





2:35 INEOS TEAM UK lost in races 7 and 8 of the PRADA Cup Final series, winning the Italians’ 7-1 series victory. (Image-COR 36 | Studio Borlenghi)

INEOS TEAM UK lost in the 7-8 race of the PRADA Cup Final series, which marked the Italians’ 7-1 series wins (Image-COR 36 | Studio Borlenghi).

The quest for INEOS TEAM UK to become the first British team to lift the Americas Cup ended in the PRADA Cup final phase on Sunday.

Sir Ben Ainslie’s team lost to Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli in the 7-8 race of the PRADA Cup Final series to win Italy’s 7-1 series and secured a place in their 36th Americas Cup match.

Luna Rossa is now duel against defender Emirates Team New Zealand in America’s Cup Match. The action kicks off live at Sky Sports on March 6.

The Americas Cup Match is a series of 13 matches, where the first team to score 7 points wins the famous trophy.

Ahead of the Sunday race, Matt Gotrel, one of INEOS TEAM UK’s grinders, said the British team was “excited with the prospects that they will race again,” and that winning the race on Saturday raised faith slightly.

However, the conditions exposed to Auckland’s waters were not in their favor.

Since the inception of the PRADA Cup, INEOS TEAM UK has revealed its preference for stronger wind conditions, and Ainslie recounted it on Saturday evening.

“I think the boat is pretty above 13 knots, but under it we have a hard time,” he said.

“them [Luna Rossa] I know it’s a challenge. “

PRADA Cup Final-Race 7 & 8 Race 7 Race 8 Course: A Course: A Current: 0.2 knots @ 007 Current: 0.3 knots @ 007 Wind: 12 knots Wind: 12 knots Winner Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli 1:45 Winner: Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli 0:56

For the British team, this was an important issue in the word challenge because the wind was in exactly the wrong range. Course A was selected and race number 7 began with a northeast wind of 10 to 12 knots.

After a positive pre-start for INEOS TEAM UK, the wind blew, allowing Italian players to show their skills early and swallow the lead of the British team.

Luna Rossa continued to work well in the light air that was her all-day job and secured a 16 second lead at the first gate. The Italians continued to expand that advantage as the race progressed and were 1 minute and 45 seconds ahead to the last windshield.

2:41 Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli demonstrated his agility in light air to win the PRADA Cup Final Series Race No. 7 (Image-COR 36 | Studio Borlenghi)

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli showed his agility in light air and won the PRADA Cup Final Series Race No. 7 (Image-COR 36 | Studio Borlenghi)

After a good finish, they climbed 6-1 and only needed one win to challenge Emirates New Zealand.

“We are very happy, we are very close, but we have to focus,” said Luna Rossa’s co-helm Francesco Bruni about the water between races. “We definitely have a high mod.”

In the second race of the day, Ainslie and Giles Scott made a strong free start and gave the team the edge to cross the line.

But still in a situation in favor of the Italians, they were able to regain hold on the procedure. After doing so, with confidence in the 6-1 cushion, Luna Rossa started a clean race.

With the PRADA Cup Final Series, the Italian team was measured in response to a race win and knew there would be more races in the future, but this time after a 56-second win, a roar could be heard and a fist pump could be seen.

Ainslie: We fought teeth and nails 4:17 Sir Ben Ainslie praised his team’s resilience to’battle’ in the PRADA Cup final series.

Sir Ben Ainsley praised his team’s resilience to’battle’ in the PRADA Cup final series.

After returning to the shore, Ainslie was willing to praise his opponents before taking the opportunity to pay tribute to the efforts and hard work of the team as a whole.

There are only 11 sailors aboard BRITANNIA at a time, but there are more than 100 individual teams who have worked day and night during this campaign.

“My thoughts congratulations to Luna Rossa. They sailed wonderfully, had the best package in a variety of conditions and deserved to win,” he said.

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli celebrating on the water (Image-COR 36 | Studio Borlenghi)

“We were obviously disappointed. We fought with our teeth and we fought in the last race as well, so I couldn’t be proud of the team.

“With this campaign, we look back on the challenges and world series we’ve been through over the past three or four years, and that’s how they went through when we turned things over after the Christmas race ended.

“Ultimately, we weren’t fast enough in a variety of conditions, and we have to be here to win the Americas Cup.”

‘It was a tough campaign’

The America’s Cup campaign does not start from the moment a team arrives in the host country. Instead, it takes years of design and development work to get to that stage.

When INEOS TEAM UK landed in Auckland and fell into the water for the first time with competitors at the PRADA World Series Auckland and PRADA Christmas Race, they struggled to confront their competitors. In short, the race was a battle shared by Ainslie.

“It was a difficult campaign. It was actually a tough campaign overall for a number of reasons.

“I think I’m dealing with a new kind of boat and all the challenges that come with it, but while we were here in New Zealand it was a bit of a roller coaster ride,” he added.

“Once again, I can’t thank the team enough because the team is focused on the work and everyone in the organization has worked incredibly hard to turn this ship and make it to the PRADA Cup finals. We need a strong team. I’m really proud of it. “

America’s Cup’s ambitions for Ainslie remain.

Ainslie continues to “want to get things done” (Image Credit-COR 36 | Studio Borlenghi)

The immediate question for Ainslie, not only the captain of the race boat BRITANNIA, but also the principal of INEOS TEAM UK, is whether he will return more.

Since childhood, Britain’s most successful Olympic sailors have most appreciated the American Cup, and his ambitions to help Auld Mug finally return to the British coast are stronger than ever.

“I started this team in 2014 with the goal of bringing the Cup back to England. As far as I think, it’s not over until I’m done with the job, so I have to keep going,” he said.

“As you can imagine, we’ve learned a lot from these campaigns. If you look at Luna Rossa and Team New Zealand, they’ve been in the cup for 20 and 30 years respectively.

“People can change over the years, but that’s all about learning and development. I think we have to keep getting things done.”

Watch every moment of America’s Cup Challenge and broadcast live on Sky Sports. Coverage continues with the first race of the 36th America’s Cup match on March 6.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos