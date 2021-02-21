Expanded support for seafood business





The government announced that it has strengthened financial support to the seafood industry with cash grants to seafood and aquaculture across the UK.

In January, the government provided 23 million to exporters of seafood who suffered financial losses due to delays in the export of fresh or live fish and shellfish to the EU in January 2021.

Heeding the concerns of fishing companies across the UK, Defra will now expand its eligibility criteria for fishing and shellfish aquaculture that have been affected by reduced demand and disruptions in the hospitality sector in the UK and abroad. Export to EU. These extended standards mean more businesses can get the support they need.

Similar to the last year’s Fisheries Response Fund established to combat the coronavirus pandemic, this system was opened in early March and provides a subsidy that can cover the average business fixed costs incurred between January and March 2021 for up to three months. Will pay. It will help the fishing and shellfish farming business with expenses such as insurance, equipment rentals and port costs.

Environment Minister George Eustice said:

Fishermen are at the heart of many coastal communities and are aware of the impact of the coronavirus and the end of the transition period. The expansion of the 23 million support package allows more businesses to benefit from government support.

The coronavirus pandemic has closed major markets and is exacerbated by problems facing exporters at the border. We are listening to our fishing and seafood industry while working to address these issues and will work with them to build the industry in the months and years to come.

British Secretary of the Scottish Government David Duguid said:

Over the past few months, we have been listening to the seafood industry and have been constantly monitoring the impact of epidemics and export disruptions on prices, exports and markets.

I am confident in the quality of Scottish fish and seafood, but for many fishing companies, the lack of demand for the UK hospitality trade has had a real impact on market prices.

We are continuing to take steps to beat this virus and work with the sector to tackle export issues, and this expanded support plan will benefit many small and medium-sized fishing businesses that support many coastal communities.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said:

Fishing plays an important role for people and communities in Northern Ireland and supports about 2,000 jobs.

The expansion of the government’s 23 million response fund will ensure that Northern Ireland’s fishing and aquaculture industries receive the necessary financial and practical support.

Secretary of State Simon Hart of Wales said:

The expansion of the seafood disruption aid plan highlights the UK government’s commitment to the Welsh exporters, which are now facing a unique and challenging period.

We want to support our fantastic Welsh business and we encourage everyone who deserves to apply for this support.

The main features of the plan are:

For the UK fishing sector, the fund will be open to less than 40 million shipowners with fishing licenses and a track record in winter fishing. The scheme will provide support to the UK’s fish and shellfish aquaculture business, and will provide support at an average ongoing cost on a full-time (FTE) employee basis per business. Companies that have recently been subsidized under the Scottish Seafood Producers Resilience Fund are not allowed to participate in the British Isles. The Marine Management Organization manages funds across the UK on behalf of Defra and will contact qualified registered owners and license holders directly from the beginning of March for details on how to apply. A single payment is made to cover a portion of the fixed costs for three months from January to March 2021.

Funding follows target support to support the new process to exporters. This includes a seafood export working group that meets twice a week to address issues raised by the industry. And the newly established Scottish Seafood Export Task Force.

The UK’s fishing and seafood sector will also benefit from significant government investment with 100 million funds that will help modernize the fishing boat and fish processing industries and revive the UK’s historic and proud industry. Replaces EU funds this year.

The government is also continuing to seek urgent solutions to export problems, including an EU ban on the import of B-class live bivalve mollusks, and will seek additional ways for producers to continue exporting this valuable seafood. British mussels and oysters are popular both domestically and internationally. This sector has been heavily influenced by Covid regulations and now has trade barriers imposed by the EU.

There is also extensive support from the government to the sector, including an ongoing coronavirus business disruption loan scheme, a lagging scheme, and a recently launched small business Brexit Support Fund to help businesses handle their export requirements.

