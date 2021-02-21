COVID-19: Evidence that South African and Brazilian strains occur in the UK, says Hancock. Political news





The number of South African and Brazilian COVID variants in the UK is declining, the health minister told Sky News.

Matt Hancock said there is evidence that improved contact tracking and tighter border measures help control the number of people infected with the new strain first discovered abroad.

Latest coronavirus updates in the UK and around the world

He said on the Sophy Ridge On Sunday show, “Now everyone who comes to the country is on a much stronger vigilance because it has to be tested and the test results must be ordered.”

“We are also taking very strong action, working with local authorities very specifically in areas where new strains have been discovered.

“We hit it hard, send improved contact tracking, and make visits.

“Now we have this program in place so we can actually print out the new variants we can see.

“There is evidence that works.”

But Hancock, who has set a government goal to provide vaccines to all adults in the UK by the end of July, added that the UK should be “on the lookout” against the spread of the new COVID strain.

“If one of these new strains doesn’t respond to the vaccine as much as the others-it’s definitely a very serious risk if the UK’s standard variant Kent is, for the vaccination program,” he said.

“We are doing a lot of work to understand the impact of the vaccine on these new strains, especially those found in Brazil and South Africa. Obviously, the answer to that question is important to understanding the extent of the risk. New Transformation pose.

“But the good news is that the action we’re taking now seems to work.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set a roadmap to lift closure restrictions, including reopening schools for all students.

Hancock said the government will take a “careful but irreversible approach” to mitigating COVID measures.

He also added that pastors “wanted to give a directing meaning and direction so that people could start planning their lives for the past year and certainly in a way that they had for the past month or certainly withheld.” So when we were in this second state closure “.

Image: Health Minister said they are not convinced that the COVID vaccine will be effective against all strains.

The Health Minister later said that the government was not “yet” convinced that the COVID vaccine currently in use in the UK is effective against all strains.

“I am convinced that the vaccine works effectively on both the old strains that have been here for some time and the so-called Kent strains, which are now the main source of infection in the country,” he told BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

“We are not yet convinced that this vaccine will be effective against the South African strain and the strain first discovered in Brazil.”

Subscribe to Daily Podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker

The Health Minister said there were a total of 300 South African varieties in the UK, of which “a historical event a month ago.”

“The latest data shows that there are about a dozen new pieces of data, a lot fewer,” he added.

“And whenever we discover something new, we absolutely crack it down.”

Hancock said there are signs that the number of people admitted to hospitals suffering from COVID is falling “much sharper” than last year’s first wave of infections as vaccine releases continue across the UK.

One-third of all adults in the UK are now vaccinated for COVID, the health minister added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos