How concerned should we be about the militias after the attack on the US Capitol?





CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Oath Keepers, a militia that stormed the U.S. Capitol last month, has members in Ohio. The same is true of many other anti-government groups that have penetrated national consciousness over the past year.

Ohio has the second-highest number of anti-government groups in America, with 31, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The center had 566 extreme anti-government groups, including 169 militias, active last year. Ohio had 31 groups (including 17 militias), after California, with 51. It was one of 11 states where the Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer was located, and one of 14 states where the Boogaloo Bois groups were located. and peoples’ rights.

Last year, Ohio recorded 688 cases of political violence and protests, ranking 10th in the United States, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project.

Militias became more active during the coronavirus pandemic, as members demonstrated in the States, were accused of plotting to kidnap the governor of Michigan and, of course, storming the Capitol .

Still, members of some Ohio militias say they watched in horror at the rest of the country as crowds walked through government halls. They say their beliefs do not match the attempted coup.

So how concerned should we be about private organizations calling themselves militias?

It’s not like a militia is going to knock on your door and shoot your dog, said Hampton Stall, senior researcher at the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, a nonprofit group that tracks political violence and that manifested internationally.

Stall does not think the national militias have reached the threat level of terrorist movements like Isis or Al Qaeda, but rather predicts that the militias might become more selective, focusing on members of the government, anti-gun efforts and Muslims.

They will say, Oh, we don’t agree with the onslaught[oftheCapitol}werepacificweretheretoprotectthewholeworldhesaid[duCapitole}étaientpacifiquesétaientlàpourprotégertoutlemondea-t-ilditEnsuiteilsrentrerontchezeuxetenverrontdesmenacesdemortauxmusulmansdelacommunauté[oftheCapitol}werepeacefulwereheretoprotecteverybodyhesaidThentheyllgohomeandsenddeaththreatstoMuslimsinthecommunity

An October 2020 report from Project Armed Conflict tracked the activities of 80 U.S. militias and found that the groups had shifted from an anti-federal government to primarily supporting Trump, in an effort to preserve and promote an understanding limited and distorted American history and culture. .

A December report assessed the likelihood of a right-wing mobilization leading to violence, finding that militias create a greater risk of violence during protests.

Biggest stories of 2020, the Black Lives Matter movement and COVID-19 restrictions – galvanized white nationalism and anti-government sentiments under a pro-Trump banner, said Lawrence Rosenthal, founder and chief of the Berkeley Center for Right -Wing Studies.

The rate of militia involvement in protests increased after the presidential election, according to the armed conflict.

Although many American militias can be described as latent in that they threaten more violence than they commit, several recently organized militias are associated with a right-wing ideology of extreme violence against communities opposed to their rhetoric and to their demands for domination and control, according to the report. .

The Jan.6 attack on the Capitol should have been expected, Rosenthal said, comparing the March 1922 Mussolinis assault on Rome, when the future Italian dictator flooded the streets with thousands of his Blackshirt militia to force the king and the Parliament by offering it control of the government.

The Southern Poverty Law Center is bracing for the worst.

President and CEO Margaret Huang said in a press release: The anti-government threat is likely to worsen in the coming months, with the real possibility of further acts of domestic terrorism in response to Donald Trumps’ impeachment trial, new health and safety measures to fight COVID-19 and more.

See more cleveland.com stories about the militias here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos