The UK targets at least one vaccination for all adults by July 31st.





The UK government says it aims to get the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine to all adults across the country by July 31, one month earlier than the previous target.

The goal is for everyone who is 50 years of age or older or has an underlying medical condition to get vaccinated by April 15th, not the previous goal of May 1st.

Both Pfizer and Astra Zeneca, who made the two vaccines the UK is using, have experienced supply problems in Europe. But UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said we now believe we have supplies to accelerate the vaccination campaign.

Since the start of the UK vaccination campaign on December 8th, more than 17.2 million people have received the first of two vaccinations.

The news came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with senior ministers on Sunday to finalize a roadmap to the country’s blockade, which will be released on Monday.

The UK has killed more than 120,000 people from the coronavirus, which is the highest number of deaths in Europe.

