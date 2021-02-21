COVID-19: UK Vaccine Launch Should Head To Children’As Fast As Possible’ SAGE Expert | Political news





The Health Minister told Sky News that there is “value” in giving children a COVID jab. A leading scientist said the UK’s vaccine release should be shifted “as soon as possible” to younger age groups.

Last week, the University of Oxford launched the first study to evaluate the safety and immune responses of children and adolescents to the coronavirus vaccine.

In an interview with Sophy Ridge on Sunday’s program, Matt Hancock said clinical trials of the use of the vaccine for children will determine the safety and efficacy of administering jabs to younger age groups.

He said: “There are two points here, one being absolutely safe, especially for children, so we are currently investigating it.

“And the second thing-because children rarely get symptoms and serious illness from the disease-the importance of vaccination in children is to prevent the spread of the disease. Stopping transmission is that we have evidence early on. .

“The first jab seems to reduce the impact of disease transmission by about two-thirds, but more evidence is needed.”

Meanwhile, Professor John Edmunds, a member of the government’s Emergency Science Advisory Group (SAGE), warned that there will be a “significant risk of resurrection” of the virus until everyone, including children, is vaccinated.

He said on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, “I think there are claims to take care of children as soon as possible.”

“I mean, I myself have two kids, they’re going to secondary school, there’s been a big mess in school and I think there’s going to be a big mess in school until we get our kids vaccinated. “

Sophy Ridge on Sunday-Full Show

The government has now promised to vaccinate all adults in the UK by the end of July, but children have not yet been included in the immunization program.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will build a roadmap to lift the current lockdown restrictions, including reopening schools on Monday.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer told Sophy Ridge on Sunday that all children will be returning to school starting March 8. The government said that in the earliest times all students will be able to return to the classroom.

However, Professor Devi Sridhar, chairman of Global Public Health at Edinburgh University and advisor to the Scottish government, said allowing all year groups to return at the same time is a “big risk”.

She told the program: “I’m definitely biased because I advise on the Scottish government’s education policy, so I’ll agree with what we’ve done here. What tomorrow will the little ones go back and evaluate in a few weeks? What we’ve seen at school. I saw it in contagion.

“A few weeks ahead, a Danish study showed that there are new strains. Uncertainty has been proven. This means that we have to be more careful. So there is a very high risk of bringing all the children back together at once. Over time, they will come back again. Schools must be closed.

“That’s why we have to move slowly, move carefully, and try to get our kids back through testing in a slow, step-by-step, step-by-step way.”

PM is expected to speak in the House of Representatives at 3:30 PM and lead the Downing Street press conference at 7 PM, so follow Sky News’ live broadcast on Monday.

