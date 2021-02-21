HSBC Steps Up Pivot To Asia With Jobs Moves, US Exit





HSBC is stepping up its “pivot to Asia”, moving its senior executives from London to Hong Kong, abandoning its US retail banking operations and planning further expansion in Singapore.

The measures, some of which are expected to be raised in a strategic update this week, come amid mounting tensions between the west and China that have left the Hong Kong-based and UK-based bank in a state of turmoil. precarious position.

Executives who move to Hong Kong are likely to include Greg Guyett, Co-Head of Banking Services and Global Markets, Nuno Matos, Managing Director of Wealth Management and Personal Banking, and Barry O’Byrne, Managing Director of Global Commercial Bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

The relocation of the trio would mean that the business divisions that account for almost all of HSBC’s global revenue will be managed from Hong Kong. Staff moves, first reported by Bloomberg, are dependent on regulatory approval, according to a person close to the bank. HSBC declined to comment.

“The goal is to have more people in Asia to seize the business opportunity there,” a senior bank official said. He added that the bank was relocating them so it could grow faster and have a critical mass of world leaders in the region.

HSBC has been severely criticized by UK MPs and US politicians for approving a controversial Beijing-imposed national security law on Hong Kong and for shutting down pro-democracy activists.

Greg Guyett © HSBC Barry O’Byrne © HSBC

Meanwhile, HSBC has come under fire from Chinese state media after providing information to US prosecutors that led to the arrest of a top executive at Chinese telecommunications group Huawei. However, Carrie Lam, managing director of Hong Kong, has praised the bank in recent weeks, saying she “would like” HSBC to expand in the city.

“Mark Tucker’s work is 80% political and 20% commercial at the moment,” said an HSBC executive. “The Chinese have the potential to destroy them.”

Along with its annual results on Tuesday, the bank is also preparing to announce a withdrawal of consumer banking in the United States after concluding that it cannot overthrow the ailing unit, some people have said.

The exit of the US retail network of 150 branches would mark the end of the lender’s 40-year long attempt to run a full-service bank in America. The division has been in deficit for three years.

Besides China, HSBC is also keen to expand into other fast-growing markets, including Singapore and India, the bank official said. Having been courted for years by local authorities, HSBC is laying the groundwork for an acquisition in Singapore in the future, although that won’t be part of Tuesday’s update.

Investor pressure for more drastic changes increased as the bank’s stocks underperformed their peers. HSBC stock has fallen 43% since Mark Tucker took over as chairman in October 2017. Noel Quinn was appointed chief executive last March after several months as interim chief executive.

HSBC is also facing pressure from senior executives who are willing to lower their annual bonuses when they announce this week. Like many lenders, HSBC suffered a sharp drop in profits in 2020 due to a surge in bad debt charges during the Covid-19 pandemic and a decline in customer activity.

As part of its strategy update this week, the bank is also expected to deepen cost-cutting measures, accelerate plans to simplify its bureaucratic organizational structure and take stock of the sale of its French retail network of 200 branches.

These measures are intended to galvanize an overhaul effort announced only last February to redeploy more than $ 100 billion in capital in Asia and cut 35,000 jobs.

“Economic realities mean that what we were planning to do in February [2020] we need to be even more urgent to do, ”Tucker told the Asian Financial Forum last month. He said the bank needed to “pick up the pace, increase the intensity and increase delivery.”

Quinn is also in the process of identifying a new senior executive in Asia who will play a key role in the bank’s closer relationship with China ahead of the retirement of Peter Wong, who served as chief executive of the region for a decade.

Peter Wong © HSBC

Wong, who is 69 years old and is a member of a political advisory body of the Communist Party of China, played a key role in easing tensions between the bank and Beijing over his role in the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou .

Potential candidates to replace him include David Liao, head of the Asia-Pacific World Bank, Mark Wang, head of China, and Louisa Cheang, managing director of Hang Seng Bank, in which HSBC has a controlling stake, according to two people. close to the file. .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos