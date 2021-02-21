About 7% of British children have attempted suicide by age 17. Mental health





According to a paper published in the British Journal of Psychiatry, about 7% of children attempted suicide by age 17, and nearly 1 in 4 reported self-harm last year, and as a result, numbers could increase. There are experts say the epidemic.

This figure comes from an analysis of a millennium cohort study that traced the lives of about 19,000 young people born as early as the millennium in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The report says that when the cohort’s 17-year-old asked if they ever intentionally hurt themselves to end your life, 7% said yes. When asked if they did self-harm in the previous year, 24% said they did self-harm.

Represented nationwide, this data can provide a figure of 17,744 people aged 17 to 17 have attempted suicide at some point in their lives by inferring the UK population, and Covid has suffered damage over the past 12 months.

Psychiatrists say these numbers reflect the trends they are witnessing, showing the challenges young people face. They warn that the coronavirus and the resulting fallout will probably aggravate the problem and urge investments in services for young people suffering from mental health problems.

Dr. Bernadka Dubicka, chair of the University’s Faculty of Child and Adolescent Mental Health, described the findings as part of the really worrisome trends they’ve seen for a long time. She found that the data show an increase almost every year in that teens are deliberately injured.

Dr. Praveetha Patalay, one of the study authors, said: Our study highlights the great inequalities in these negative mental health outcomes, especially when women and sexual minorities are particularly vulnerable at age 17, potentially reflecting a greater disparity in the pressures they face and needing support sensitive to the challenges experienced during adolescence. Do it.

She added: It is obviously necessary to provide young people with more, better, earlier support to ensure that their mental health problems do not become too serious, but likewise it is necessary to think about why young people are struggling with so much today.

Dubicka found that 41% of hospital admissions due to self-harm were adolescents, according to data from NHS Digital. Clinically, what we’re seeing every year is that more young people show self-harm at A&E and are admitted to pediatric bed and mental health departments.

She doesn’t have enough research into why this happened, but based on her work, she felt that more people were struggling with austerity and poverty.

So we have a wide range of social drivers that most certainly affect children. Another problem is that education is a huge stress for young people, adding that the general increase in mental health problems has contributed to an increase in self-harm.

I think it is important for all children to be able to thrive in the educational system. We know that 50% of young people go to college and the other 50% don’t, and that group has many kids with learning disabilities or autism, or caring for and traumatized. We need equal opportunities for all children, she said.

The report said: 17 is an important age before many important life transitions, including ending compulsory education and leaving home. With the end of support from Children and Youth Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in this critical age group, many young people can bridge the gap between CAMHS and adult mental health services and worsen outcomes at the exact times when support is most needed. These findings underscore the need for urgent mental health support in this generation.

Dubicka said it was important for the government to accelerate its plans for the school’s mental health support team. She said self-harm is a way of expressing pain to those who find it harder to speak. Some children show pain and hurt themselves, resulting from low self-esteem, failure, and self-hatred.

Social media can be a detrimental environment for some young people and can have a big impact, she said. Children and teens need tools to keep their social media and internet secure, and parents need tools and support to monitor what their kids are doing online.

According to data, in 2018, 759 young people committed suicide in the UK and the Republic of Ireland. In the UK, suicide rates among young people have been increasing in recent years. The suicide rate among young women is currently the highest on record.

Dubicka said the epidemic is likely to have a major impact on mental health and is already seeing the effects. She said more trained professionals are needed to meet the demand.

It is important to educate more child psychiatrists and more people to work in child and youth mental health services, she said. We are very concerned about the impact of the pandemic, which we know has increased referrals. Demand was all-time high in the fall of last year.

NHS England’s National Mental Health Director Claire Murdoch said: NHS continues to support the mental health of young people through ongoing treatment during the pandemic, including phone and video consultations, online support through services like Kooth, and in-person appointments. There is. And the school’s mental health support team.

A government spokesman said: Early intervention and treatment are critical, providing an additional 2.3 billion to an additional 345,000 children and youth access to NHS support services or school and college-based support.

If you are a youth struggling with mental health problems in the UK, you can find advice and support on the YoungMinds website, including information on how to get help. If you need urgent assistance, text YM at 85258 to contact YoungMinds Crisis Messenger. The YoungMinds free helpline is 0808 802 5544 Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Samaritans from the UK and Ireland can contact 116123 or send an email to [email protected] or [email protected] In the United States, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Crisis Support Services Lifeline in Australia is 13 11 14. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.

