Discover Lives With Influence as the United States Fills the Niche of Voice of America Ambassadors





WASHINGTON – As a new administration in Washington works to staff U.S. embassies around the world, policy experts stress the importance of striking the right balance between seasoned diplomats who know the countries they deal with and political insiders who can help advance initiatives across the US bureaucracy and Congress.

It is very important to note that in almost all professions, starting perhaps with brain surgery, amateurism was not necessarily considered a remarkable and important attribute of success, but long study, professionalism and a deep involvement, said Thomas R. Pickering, who spoke in support of the experience at a forum on the future of US diplomacy hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington.

FILE – Thomas Pickering, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, takes a break during a press conference at the National Press Club in Washington, January 26, 2017

Pickering retired as a senior career diplomat in the United States Foreign Service and is described as an Ambassador for All Seasons by some because of the number of important positions he has held during a distinguished career.

Tensions have long existed between career diplomats, known collectively in the United States as Foreign Service Officers, and those appointed as ambassadors by new presidents because of their contributions, financial or otherwise, to the government. ruling party.

Jendayi E. Frazer, former Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, argued that political appointments can add value to the State Department, while acknowledging the challenges appointed ambassadors invariably face in career diplomats. leading.

Any political ambassador who visits the State Department knows they are entering hostile territory, she said. These political ambassadors often feel like they have a target on their backs because of the perception that they have bought their position.

It must stop, she said. In fact, I think these career foreign service officers would do well to embrace these political appointments.

Frazer said political ambassadors can be the same people who can be your advocates to the US Congress in ways that career foreign service officers haven’t always been able to be. A political appointee, she added, can tell a foreign official, I know the president; if necessary, I can pick up the phone, although this is not always the case.

Robert D. Kaplan, journalist turned foreign policy expert, stressed the importance of paying attention to grassroots voices among career diplomats and others with knowledge on the ground.

FILE – The State Department building is pictured in Washington, January 26, 2017.

Most of Washington, most of the books, most of the talk, focuses on the upper layers of diplomacy. But it is often the bottom and partly the assistant secretaries down to the deputy assistant secretaries, to the entrepreneurs who know the countries in which they are assigned best.

The best briefings I have ever had as a journalist were from the first and second secretaries of embassies, he said. It is these vital lower level people who need to be supported and given the opportunity to have their voices heard as the upper echelon makes foreign policy decisions.

He said these grassroots diplomats should also have the chance to return [to Washington] and shatter conventional wisdom, come back with reports that run counter to politics.

In a recent book, The Good American, Kaplan described Bob Gersony, a former State Department contractor, as the US government’s top humanitarian.

