Skylar Schneider ready to rise to the top of American races and raise awareness





In 2012, Skylar Schneider won the US National Junior titles in road racing and criterium at the age of 13. The following year, she won criteriums at the highest level and finished fourth in the USA CRITS final for Pro Women.

So it was no surprise that after racking up a huge collection of wins and podiums in the United States, and a silver medal in the junior women’s road race at the 2016 World Championships in Doha, Schneider signed with one of the best professional female teams in the world, Boels Dolmans in 2018.

After three years in Europe, the eternally under-23 runner is back to enjoy the ‘chaos’ in the peloton closer to home, signing with Los Angeles L39ION for 2021, and using her energy on and off. riding a bike for positive results – serving as a role model for more women to ride, and serving fresh loaves of bread in her hometown of Wisconsin.

“For three years my only goal was to work for my teammates, which usually ended up with a DNF or ending up in the grupetto, I wouldn’t change that because it was truly a privilege to work for the best women in the world , but to be honest I think I lost my confidence, ”the 22-year-old told Cyclingnews. “Coming back to the States would give me the chance to be home and start running again to win.”

Her last full season of racing in the United States saw her secure 13 podiums, including a second at the first stop of the Colorado Classic, and while representing the American team, she won the sixth stop of the International Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour and won a road bronze medal at the Pan American Championships. His most notable individual result over the next three seasons was a sixth place finish on Stage 3 of the Tour of California while racing for Team USA.

“One of my favorite day races is Gent-Welevgem. Its unique with paved climbs and shorter turns. All six girls were there in every round, ”she said of her positive experience at Boels Dolmans, ranked number one in the world for five consecutive seasons (2015-2019).

“The Tour of Norway was magnificent. It was common to have finish tracks (on stage) and sometimes gravel. The stages were fast and technical. I loved the chaos, the adrenaline.

When the wave of race cancellations began last March, Schneider returned to Wisconsin from Girona, Spain. What started out as a necessity due to travel restrictions with the COVID-19 coronavirus shutdowns then turned into a number of opportunities, including a place with a new mixed national elite team, Los L39ION. Angeles.

“At the start of 2020, the team announced a new title sponsor, SD Worx, outside of Belgium for 2021. It was great news and meant the team would continue at least until 2024,” Schneider said.

“Months have passed and it was not until July that I spoke with Danny Stam [Boels Dolmans directeur sportif] to discuss whether to renew my contract. It was a difficult decision but we came to a mutual agreement that it would be better for my development if I stayed in the United States for a few years.

She said she had known Justin Williams for a long time and “was inspired by what he did” with his L39ION team, so asked him for career advice.

“Speaking to him, I realized the only team I wanted to race for would be the L39ION. I pitched her the idea of ​​a women’s team and wanted to make it clear that I wasn’t just focusing on results, but on creating a more diverse women’s field. From there he grew and I’m very excited to see him come to life. Im still young and its a good time to be home.

“I’m also excited to be racing with Kendall Ryan again,” said Schneider of her former Team Tibco-SVB teammate and 2018 Tour of California stage winner. “Avry Howes is from California, and I’m excited. because she is new to racing and has a lot of potential. “

Bread pedals

Shell finds herself lining up against another former teammate, her sister Samantha, who will ride with the elite national LA Sweat team. Skylar admitted she was hesitant to compete in the Womens WorldTour in 2018 due to her close ties to her sister.

The duo have raced five seasons with the same professional teams, two seasons on Tibco-SVB and three seasons with ISCorp. They were a team in many ways, trading advances and wins for each other in crits and flatter stage races across the United States and posting to social media together as “Schneider Sisters” .

In 2018, Skylar told Cyclingnews: “We’re still best friends and I think we both have a long career ahead of us. Indeed. The sisters now have homes on the same street, train together when they can, and are new business partners. They have created a tandem in the pastry sector, with The Bread Pedalers which will open this summer. It started as a “weekly bread club” during the pandemic last spring.

“With all the time in the world in my hands, I started baking bread, but I had no one to share it with. So I got the idea to bake bread for friends and family and deliver it to them as it would be a nice way to stay in touch while maintaining social distance etc. Over the next 10 months I continued and found a balance between school, training and baking, ”Skylar said of his new entry into time management.

“In November, my mother was diagnosed with stage 2 colon cancer. Around this time, Sam found a property in our town. [West Allis, Wisconsin], where her husband could build a garage for his outsourcing business and we could use the storefront for a bakery! I didn’t think I was ready to open a bakery until I finished the race, which could take over 10 years. But with all the changes and challenges that 2020 has brought, made us realize that if it’s not now, then when?

“My mom is recovering and responding well to chemo, and our dream is to have her job in the bakery alongside Sam and me. [Sam] will do more and I’ll take care of the cooking. As both are still running professionally, we’ll have to find out what works, ”summed up Skylar, who noted that the bakery will specialize in Dutch loaves of bread, with a menu that changes weekly.

In the meantime, with a foot of snow on the ground in Wisconsin, Skylar rolls “a lot of hours on the rollers, with all the salt on the roads, it’s a challenge to ride outside.” Zoom calls with his Los Angeles L39ION teammates will move to a training camp in March, when new team kits are unveiled. Then we hope that the races will resume in the United States.

“I was delighted to be back on the critical scene. Well, definitely do USA Crits and the PRT (Pro Road Tour) Big Writings. If we can find stage races that we like, bring some guest riders into the team.

“I think there will be a lot of eyes on us and handle the pressure well. Success in racing also equates to impact on the bike. Increasing diversity in the female peloton is a major objective, finding women from different backgrounds to make the team grow.

