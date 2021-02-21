US hits 500,000 coronavirus deaths





The NBC News tally showed that around 500,001 people had died from Covid-19 on Sunday afternoon. The death toll rivals the population of Atlanta or Sacramento, California.

Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

More than 28,206,600 cases have been confirmed in the United States, according to the NBC News tally. California, the most populous state, was particularly affected: 3,527,641 confirmed cases and 49,110 deaths on Sunday.

The average number of new daily cases has, however, declined in recent days. The number fell below 100,000 on February 12 for the first time in months.

Family and friends attend the funeral of Humberto Rosales, who died of complications from Covid-19, at Memorial Pines Cemetery in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, December 3, 2020. Paul Ratje / AFP via Getty Images

However, public health experts and senior government officials said precautions should remain in place to slow the spread of the virus.

“We’re still at around 100,000 cases a day. We’re still around 1,500 to 3,500 deaths a day. The cases are more than two and a half times what we’ve seen over the summer,” Dr Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” show on Sunday.

“It’s encouraging to see these trends diminish, but they come from an extraordinarily high place,” Walensky added.

CORRECTION (Feb. 21, 2021, 3:50 p.m. ET): An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that the U.S. coronavirus death toll of around 500,001 more than doubled the number of Americans killed in combat during the Second World War. The US Department of Veterans Affairs said there were 291,557 combat deaths during World War II, a figure that would exceed 500,001 if doubled.

Daniel Arkin

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos