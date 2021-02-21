



Your editorial (February 17) highlights the poverty of representation under the electoral system after the first past elections. However, in order to correct the distortions voters wish for, it is important to ensure that replacing existing narrow choices does not replace one abuse with another.

Political polls after the 2009 Congressional Guard Scandal showed voters contempt for existing political parties and the inadequacy of our politics. So it’s not a moment to give more power to the hands of the party central machine. However, the electoral system of all political party lists does exactly that to some extent. If seats in the House of Representatives are determined by the ranking of candidates on the list, elections are determined by party selection, not by voter elections. Proportional representation of the political party can be secured, but it comes at a high price: loss of responsibility and the reduced role of the constituency MP.

The optimal election system gives the voters the opportunity to rank their candidates according to their preferred order, so it is a system that ensures a wider proportion of gender, age, ethnicity and political party sections if voters wish. These systems are already in place in Northern Ireland as well as in Scottish local elections. Now the Welsh local authorities have a choice. It’s a time when British voters had the same chance. Michael MeadowcroftLeeds

The country’s cabinet government is keeping life. Proportional representation rarely allows political parties to win elections, so it’s a way to bring strong and difficult dialogue to life in the cabinet. If there were politicians of different colors in the cabinet, would Tony Blair go to war in Iraq based on rough information? Would a more diverse cabinet make it possible to visit the country on issues of EU member states without first working on the groundwork on what David Cameron means?

One of the domains not covered in the editorial was local government. First of all, after that level of post-election, it often leads to a city that is not opposed to labor domination and to Shire’s parliament, not to Tori rule. The overwhelming majority of people can lead to reckless, uncomfortable, unsustainable or reckless decision-making.

Many policies will be made at the local level to address the housing crisis, adult social work, climate change and air quality and revitalize our busy streets. That’s why local government elections should be the first to wait for PR.

Britain is fundamentally undemocratic. As many of us have said that for a long time Im 72. The late Sir Hailsham pointed it out in his Dimbleby lecture in 1976. Later there was Charter88. Proportional representation for Westminster elections will be the beginning, but radical reforms are required for Britain to become a modern democracy. Many voices are calling for a progressive alliance in the next general election to defeat the Conservatives. We are writing a declaration for the first term of office of the allied government that can turn our dictatorship of choice into a true democracy. All fellow travelers can join us or work with us. Better to light one candle than to curse the darkness.Lyn Dade @ RebootGB

