US travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico extended until March 21





(WIVB) – The U.S. border crossing with Canada will remain closed for non-essential travel until March 21, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

DHS cites continuing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the extensive restrictions affecting land borders in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

To protect our citizens and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the United States, Canada and Mexico are extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land borders until March 21. open.

– Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 19, 2021 US Department of Homeland Security

President Biden will meet virtually with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, on February 23, where they will speak on “areas of mutual interest,” including the response to COVID-19.

Congressman Brian Higgins released a statement saying he was in regular contact with the White House explaining the hardships the U.S.-Canada border restrictions have created for western New Yorkers.

“We have been in regular communication with the White House on northern border issues to relay the concerns, ideas and difficulties that we have heard from West New Yorkers and people across the country. countries affected by current restrictions on travel across our shared border. Yesterday, I had the opportunity to speak personally with people from President Bidens’ administration who are working on coordination with the Canadian government and developing the American plan.

After nearly a year without attention to a long-term border strategy under the previous administration, and an approach consistently detrimental to relations with Canada, it is clear that President Biden and his team are listening, working on a plan, and recognizing clearly the importance of repairing and restoring the binational ties between the US and Canadian government and our citizens.

We look forward to further progress in the days to come. “

US Representative Brian Higgins (D-NY)

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos