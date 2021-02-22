UK calls for UN investigation into Uighur camp in Xinjiang, China





The British Foreign Minister wants UN investigators to give urgent access to the Uighur camp in Xinjiang, warning that human rights violations are taking place on an “industrial scale” in Chinese provinces.

Dominic Raab, in a speech to the UN Commission on Human Rights on Monday, will urge fellow members to address human rights violations in China, Myanmar, Belarus and Russia, with a particular focus on undertaking an independent investigation by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on forced labor. Will be put. Camp operated in Beijing.

“The situation in Xinjiang is not pale,” said the foreign minister. “Reported abuse, including torture, forced labor, and forced infertility by women, is extreme and widespread. They are happening on an industrial scale.”

The UK has taken an increasingly strong stance against China over the past year after the imposition of national security laws on Hong Kong, and there is growing evidence that the treatment of Uighur Muslims constitutes genocide. To date, more than 1 million Uyghurs have been detained and many have been sent to factories to work in the electronics, textile and automotive supply chain.

However, Rav is under constant pressure from rebel Conservative party lawmakers to further criticize Beijing. Last month Downing Street barely avoided defeat in a vote to block a potential post-brexit trade deal with China on human rights records. The Foreign Minister has pledged new measures to prevent British companies from using forced labor in Xinjiang in their supply chain and a review of export controls in the provinces, but he has imposed sanctions on individual Chinese officials deemed responsible for abuse of rights Stopped.

His speech to the United Nations Commission on Human Rights came after U.S. President Joe Biden announced that he would rejoin as an observer by overturning Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the group of 47 in 2018. At the same time, the British government is trying to reaffirm its qualifications as a force in global diplomacy and security after Brexit.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson officially announced at a security conference in Munich Friday that the Cold War security alliances of Britain, France, Germany and the United States will be reorganized into a transatlantic “quad” to tackle hostile issues. Countries like Iran.

“The countries we call the’west’ are coming together and combining their strong strengths and expertise once again for the benefit of all,” Johnson said at the conference. Johnson added that there is a “new determination” to act with unity and determination on the case. Russian anti-corruption activist Alexey Navalni attempted to murder.

Raab said in a speech on Monday that he was scheduled to face Moscow over Navalny’s treatment, sentenced him to “real charges” with his recent retreat and said it was “disgraceful” that he was charged with “random charges.”

The Foreign Minister said, “His treatment and violence against peaceful protesters could only further reinforce the world’s concern that Russia is not meeting its international obligations.”

