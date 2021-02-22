Press, Rapinoe scores, USA beat Brazil 2-0 in SheBelieves Cup





Posted: February 21, 2021 / 5:18 PM EST / Updated: February 21, 2021 / 6:28 PM EST

US forward Megan Rapinoe (15) recognizes fans in the stands after scoring a goal during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup women’s soccer game against Brazil on Sunday February 21, 2021, in Orlando, Florida (AP Photo / Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Christen Press scored in the 11th minute, Megan Rapinoe added a late goal and the Americans beat Brazil 2-0 in the SheBelieves Cup on Sunday.

The United States is at the top of the SheBelieves Cup standings with two wins. Canada and Argentina were scheduled to play later Sunday in the round robin tournament.

The United States, winners of the last two World Cups, are now unbeaten in 36 consecutive games in total and 52 in a row at home.

“One thing I’ve learned playing for the US Women’s National Team is that you have to prepare for every game like it’s the most important game of your life,” Press said. So that’s the kind of approach I take.

The Americans have won five straight wins against Brazil and are unbeaten in the last seven matches. The team is 20-0-2 against Brazil on American soil.

“I’m disappointed with the start of the game, of course. We conceded a goal. But not just a goal, the way we played our attack in the first 20 minutes, ”said Brazilian coach Pia Sundhage. There is room for improvement, that’s for sure. But then the second half, and the fact that we created enough chances, I’m happy.

Press took a pass from Lindsey Horan and rushed forward, beating a defender before a powerful shot into the far corner of the net. It was Press’s 10th goal in their last 13 games for the national team and the 59th international goal.

Lindsey played a good diagonal ball to me, so I wasn’t in a crossover situation, I was actually able to cut and open the angle of the goal, Press said. And that’s what I want to do, it’s my shot and my signature style, so it was great to see him go to the back of the net.

Moments later, Crystal Dunn’s slipped tackle prevented Debinha on the breakaway. Brazil had a good chance in the 82nd minute when Marta found Debinha in the box, but the shot went right past.

It was the 10th shutout in a row for US goalie Alyssa Naeher.

Alex Morgan made his first national team start since the birth of his daughter Charlie last year. Morgan and Press were substituted in the 71st minute and replaced by Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd.

Horan served the ball into the box for Rapinoe, who scored in the 88th minute. After scoring, Rapinoe made a baby-rock gesture in honor of teammates Ali Krieger and Ashlynn Harris, who recently adopted daughter Sloane.

I’m very happy that we are creating chances and the fact that we are doing it in a very creative way with good games makes me very happy and tells me that we are going in the right direction, American coach. Says Vlatko Andonovski. Now that we’re not done, it’s not disappointing, but it’s something we need to address.

Sundhage, who coached the United States from 2008-2012, took control of Brazil last summer and is 8-2-3.

The United States beat Canada 1-0 in the opener of the SheBelieves Cup on Thursday, while Brazil beat rivals Argentina 4-1. Brazil are making their second overall appearance at the tournament, now in their sixth year.

For the first time this year, all American players defended the national anthem before the game.

I think those who were kneeling collectively felt like we were kneeling down to call attention to police brutality and systemic racism, Dunn said. Moving forward, we have decided not to feel the need to kneel down anymore as we are doing the work behind the scenes. We are fighting systemic racism. We never felt we were going to kneel down forever.

