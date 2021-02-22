Bank of England pushes forward ambitious financial services strategy





The UK’s top banks have urged ministers to develop an ambitious strategy to promote the export of financial services after the sector has been virtually excluded from trade agreements with the EU after Brexit.

A report released on Monday by UK Finance representing the Bank of England argues for a “regulatory diplomacy” strategy in which UK financial regulators such as the Bank of England and Financial Conduct Authority work with counterparties in other countries to improve market access.

Almost two months after the UK left the EU’s financial regulatory regime, the UK pushed for a global integration of financial standards rather than a regional approach, making it easier for businesses to operate in other jurisdictions.

The new trade agreements should be used to unlock market access to financial services in markets such as Japan and the United States, and to create cross-border trading models based on their awareness of the rules of each country.

David Postings, head of finance in the UK, said the UK should “take the opportunity to become a global champion for free trade in financial services based on our strength as the world’s most open and international financial center.”

Financial services executives have said that the government has done little to support the industry since Brexit, and in particular the EU and UK negotiators disagree with the mutual recognition of the rules allowing UK-based companies to serve large clients within the block. Complained about.

The UK has already overtaken London as the largest stock trading center in Europe, as Brussels no longer recognizes UK exchanges and trading locations. The UK and the EU want to close their memorandum of understanding in March, although hope for a quick agreement on the parity of the rules has vanished.

The group has made several other recommendations to UK governments and regulators to open other countries to UK-based financial service providers and promote cooperation in areas such as AI, cybersecurity and fintech.

Whatever others will do in the future, the UK must maintain an open approach.

The report also suggested that the UK should leverage its position in international organizations such as the Financial Stability Board (FSB) and the Basel Committee to promote the global integration of financial standards to make it easier for UK companies to operate in multiple countries. .

UK Finance emphasized the importance of industry in the UK economy. The UK recorded a financial services trade surplus of £60.3 billion in 2019, making it the world’s top net exporter of financial services beyond the United States and Switzerland.

The banking and financial industry employs more than 1 million people, and two-thirds of the jobs are outside London. UK Finance said the recommendation would boost the economy by creating jobs, lowering costs for consumers and helping businesses in other sectors expand into foreign markets.

Postings said the banking sector was eager to work with governments and regulators, and “we’re putting in tools that policy makers can use. . . From pioneering overseas markets using regulatory and free trade agreements to taking the lead in global standards-setting bodies such as the WTO and the Basel Committee”.

UK Finance also argued that it was important to maintain an open domestic market for financial services, allowing internal investment and cross-border supply.

The report states, “With an open income system, consumers can use a variety of competitive services to promote competition and reduce costs. Whatever others are doing in the future, the UK must maintain an open approach.”

