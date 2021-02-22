Latest coronavirus: U.S. cases show encouraging trend as hospital admissions decline for 40 days





George Russell in New York

The World Health Organization has pleaded with Tanzania to take more action to control the coronavirus pandemic as more than nine months have passed since the East African nation provided an update on case.

John Magafuli, president of Tanzania, declared the country “coronavirus free” last year, but doctors and health officials are skeptical.

The Zanzibar regional government has announced that its first vice president Seif Sharif Hamad died on February 17 from Covid-19.

One of Magafuli’s closest advisers, John Kijazi, died the next day, officially of a heart attack, but during his funeral, Magafuli led prayers to overcome anonymous “respiratory diseases” ravaging the country. “Maybe we have wronged God somewhere. Let us all repent, ”he told the mourners.

Tanzania has reported 509 cases with 21 deaths among its 58 million people, but has not released any data since May 2020. Neighboring Kenya, with a population of around 52.6 million, has identified more than 104,000 cases , with 1,817 dead.

Buyers use a hand washing station when they enter a market in Dodoma, Tanzania

“This situation remains very worrying,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement on Sunday. “I renew my appeal to Tanzania to start reporting Covid-19 cases and sharing data.”

He said the government needs to raise awareness that the pandemic is continuing around the world.

“I also call on Tanzania to implement the public health measures that we know help break the chains of transmission and prepare for vaccination,” said Tedros.

The WHO chief said several Tanzanians traveling to neighboring countries and beyond have tested positive for Covid-19.

“This underscores the need for Tanzania to take decisive action both to protect its own people and to protect people in these countries and beyond,” he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos