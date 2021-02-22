United States orders additional inspection of certain Boeing 777s after United incident





WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) U.S. regulators announced additional inspections on Boeing Co 777 planes using the same type of engine that threw debris over Denver on Saturday, while Japan went further and suspended their use while considering what action to take.

Regulatory action on Pratt & Whitney 4000 engines came after a United Airlines 777 landed safely at Denver International Airport on Saturday after its right engine failed.

United Airlines announced on Sunday that it would voluntarily and temporarily withdraw its 24 active aircraft of this type from its program.

Images released by police in Broomfield, Colo. Showed significant plane debris on the ground, including an engine cowl strewn outside a house and what appeared to be other parts in a field .

Japan’s transport ministry has ordered Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) and ANA Holdings Inc to suspend use of the 777s with P & W4000 engines while it considers taking further action.

The Ministry of Transportation said on December 4, 2020, a JAL flight from Naha Airport to Tokyo International Airport returned to the airport due to a left engine malfunction about 100 kilometers north of the Naha airport.

This plane is the same age as the 26-year-old United Airlines plane involved in Saturday’s incident.

United Airlines is the only US operator of the planes, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Other airlines that use them are in Japan and South Korea, the US agency said.

“We have reviewed all of the safety data available after yesterday’s incident,” the FAA said in a statement. “Based on the initial information, we concluded that the inspection interval should be increased for the hollow fan blades which are unique to this engine model, used only on Boeing 777 aircraft.”

Japan said the ANA operates 19 and JAL operates 13.

Pratt & Whitney, owned by Raytheon Technologies Corp, was not immediately available for comment.

Boeing said its technical advisers are supporting the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board in its investigation.

