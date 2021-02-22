



Britain’s top counter-terrorism officer told The Guardian that it’s the best opportunity to reduce the risk of terrorist violence while causing a big backlash against the government that UK government chose William Shawcross to lead the preventive review.

Deputy Director Neil Basus came after major human rights and Muslim groups announced a boycott of Prevent’s official review to prevent the rapid evolution of British people to violent extremism.

It was hoped that this review would quell the relentless criticism that undermined the government’s anti-class evolution plan and undermined legitimacy.

Instead, when Interior Minister Pretty Patel appoints Shawcross, critics are struggling for the credibility of the review, saying that Shawcross was the wrong choice because there were anti-Muslim remarks in the past.

Patel chose a writer and broadcaster who was also a fellow of the right-wing think tank policy exchange over Nazir Afzal, former Northwest Supreme Prosecutor of Muslim origin.

With the surprise intervention, Basu said the critic’s involvement in the official review was important, and that only by listening to all aspects of the discussion can you achieve what the review wants to achieve.

Last week, Amnesty International, Liberty, Runny Med Trust and other groups in the Muslim community announced boycotts of a Shawcross-led review.

For Basu, the stake couldn’t be higher. He said he saw prevention as the most important part of the fight against violent extremism by both Islamists and the far right.

Highly regarded at Whitehall and considered the potential next head of Scotland Yard, Basu said in an interview with Guardian: I have always spoken openly, believing that Prevent is the most important pillar of our counter-terrorism strategy and the counter-terrorism police have. It has long been advocating independent review.

Of course, we will work with the government-selected reviewers as we believe that we will give prevention practitioners the opportunity to share their years of expertise and insights, hoping that we can continue to improve this important strategy.

However, we are also aware of how important the support and trust of our community is to continue protecting the vulnerable, so it’s a huge disappointment to read plans for some key groups to reject the review entirely.

I urge them to reconsider because only when they hear all aspects of the discussion can they achieve what the review is trying to achieve.

However, even if they are not willing to participate in the review, we hope to work with counter-terrorism policies to try to find a common ground and ultimately help us improve our protection of those who need it.

The reason counter-terrorism representatives think prevention is so important is because they realize that more arrests and imprisonment are not enough, and they need to slow down the constant flow of terrorist people.

The rise of the Islamic state has led to a significant increase in terrorist activity, and counter-terrorism operations increased by 50% from 2015 to 2017. Since then, the threat from the far right has also increased and has maintained a high level.

Guardian understands that when Shawcrosss appoints, there are serious concerns about the counter-terrorism circle, and the predictable hostile reaction to it is so strong that there may already be a fatal flaw in review credibility.

The government has been working for over a year to appoint a preventive review chairman.

In August 2019, the government first elected Sir Carlile to chair the review to increase the legitimacy of Prevent. The plan has become a toxic brand within the Muslim community and some consider it a national tool for surveillance.

However, in December 2019, Carlile was knocked out by the government after being criticized for not earning the legitimacy and trust of the community considered essential to preventing success. He was appointed without proper proceedings and followed a legal challenge claiming to be overtly biased.

Sir Carlile told the Guardian: I am sure William Shawcross will write a deliberate review, and I am very disappointed that several NGOs have not cooperated with this review.

The review chairman has about 9 employees and has been waiting for more than a year for a new chair to be selected.

One of the finalists was Nazir Afzal, former chief prosecutor in northwest England.

In a 2019 Guardian interview, Basu said Prevent was the least successful part of Britain’s counter-terrorism strategy and was sometimes mishandled.

