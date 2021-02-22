China calls for reset of Sino-US relations





BEIJING (Reuters) – Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Monday that the United States and China could work together on issues such as climate change and the coronavirus pandemic if they mend their damaged bilateral ties.

Wang, Chinese State Counselor and Foreign Minister, said Beijing was ready to reopen constructive dialogue with Washington after relations between the two countries sank to their lowest level in decades under former President Donald Trump.

Wang called on Washington to remove tariffs on Chinese products and drop what he called an irrational suppression of the Chinese tech sector, measures he said would create the conditions for cooperation.

Before Wang spoke at a forum sponsored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, officials released pictures of 1972 ping-pong diplomacy when an exchange of table tennis players paved the way for the visit of US President Richard Nixon to China.

Wang urged Washington to respect China’s core interests, stop smearing the ruling Communist Party, stop interfering in Beijing’s internal affairs, and stop complicating with separatist forces for the independence of the Taiwan.

Over the past few years, the United States has practically halted bilateral dialogue at all levels, Wang said in prepared remarks translated into English.

We are ready to have frank communication with the American side and to engage in dialogues aimed at solving the problems.

Wang pointed out that a recent appeal between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden was a positive step.

Washington and Beijing have clashed on multiple fronts, including trade, accusations of human rights crimes against Uyghur Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region, and Beijing’s land claims in the resource-rich South China Sea.

The Biden administration, however, has indicated that it will keep the pressure on Beijing. Biden expressed concern over Beijing’s coercive and unfair business practices and endorsed the Trump administration’s determination that China has committed genocide in Xinjiang.

However, Biden has also pledged to take a more multilateral approach and is keen to cooperate with Beijing on issues such as climate change and persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; written by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Jane Wardell

